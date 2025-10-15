Tamarind Health Marks Next Phase as Asia’s Leading Integrated Oncology Platform

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tamarind Health marks the next phase in its growth as Asia’s leading integrated oncology-focused healthcare platform, following the completion of its acquisition of TalkMED in September 2025. A doctor-led platform built on the principle of putting patients first, Tamarind Health brings together leading medical practices across the region under a single umbrella.

The platform reflects the shared vision of renowned specialists, beginning with the founding doctors of OncoCare Singapore, Dr Miah Hiang Tay and Dr Peter Ang. Their practice has set the benchmark for quality of care and serves as the operating model for Tamarind Health’s regional expansion. The recent addition of TalkMED, led by Dr Peng Tiam Ang, further reinforces the Group’s commitment to raising the standards of cancer care for patients across Asia.

Tamarind Health’s network now spans 36 outpatient and hospital-based centres across Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Mainland China. Besides OncoCare and TalkMED, this includes Solis, Luma, Novena Heart Centre, Tamarind Specialists, and Can-Care. Together, the Group supports more than 180,000 patient visits each year with a combined team of over 500 doctors and staff.

Tamarind Health was formed to address a critical gap in the region’s healthcare. While cancer cases are rising sharply across Asia, patient care remains fragmented. The Tamarind Health platform brings together the region’s renowned specialists and their practices across the full spectrum of oncology care, integrating their clinical expertise on a scale never seen before in Asia. The goal is to create a new and differentiated model for cancer care – one that combines advanced diagnostics, innovative therapies, complementary surgeries and treatment, and access to clinical trials with personalised survivorship and well-being support to ensure patients are cared for both medically and emotionally.

A key differentiator of Tamarind Health is that the platform enables collaboration and knowledge-sharing among doctors, creating more opportunities for sub-specialisation and professional development. By tapping into a broader network of expertise, doctors are better able to form multidisciplinary teams that generate ideas, solve problems, and deliver care in more innovative and integrated ways. Patients are then able to access sub-specialised care in a world where treatments are becoming increasingly personalised.

Dr Miah Hiang Tay, Co-Founder of OncoCare Singapore and Board member of Tamarind Health, said: “From the start, our goal has been to keep making progress in the fight against cancer – step by step, patient by patient. Tamarind Health now gives us the platform to do that together, on a much larger scale. By coming together, we can go beyond what any single practice can achieve – accelerating research, developing innovative treatments, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cancer care.”

Dr Peter Ang, Co-Founder of OncoCare Singapore and Board member of Tamarind Health, said: “With the field of oncology becoming increasingly specialised, collaboration across disciplines has become essential to delivering high-quality care. At Tamarind Health, the development of sub-specialty groups under one platform creates the right environment for clinical collaboration, sharper decision-making, and continuous learning. This allows us to care for more patients, achieve better outcomes, and stay true to the values that brought each of us into this profession.”

Dr Peng Tiam Ang, Founder of TalkMED and Board member of Tamarind Health, said: “Our patients and their families come to us for understanding of their disease, confidence, and care they can trust. Tamarind Health enables us to extend that promise to more people in more places – with consistent standards, a shared commitment to excellence, and the backing of a regional team of specialists.”

Dr Miah Hiang Tay, Dr Peter Ang, and Dr Peng Tiam Ang continue to hold equity in the Group and serve on the Board, ensuring that patient care and clinical standards stay firmly at the heart of the Group’s decision-making.

Tamarind Health is Asia’s leading integrated oncology-focused group, uniting renowned practices across the region to elevate care and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Singapore, the doctor-led platform brings together specialists across the full spectrum of oncology, from diagnostics and treatment to survivorship and well-being.

Our journey began with the acquisition of OncoCare Singapore and Novena Heart Centre, laying the foundation of our oncology and cardiac expertise. This foundation was broadened with Solis, Luma, OncoCare Philippines, and Can-Care, expanding our focus into breast care and post-care services. The network subsequently grew to include OncoCare Malaysia, OncoCare Hong Kong, and Tamarind Specialists, strengthening our regional presence. Most recently, the addition of TalkMED strengthened our presence in Singapore and extended our reach into Vietnam and Mainland China, further enhancing our scale and depth of expertise across Asia.

With the purpose of setting new standards in healthcare for better results, Tamarind Health is shaping the future of oncology and related services across six markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Mainland China.

For more information, visit: https://tamarindhealth.com