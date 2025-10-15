Temasek-backed impact investment firm ABC Impact, DBS and UOB partner on sustainability-linked subscription loan facility

Transforms conventional loan facility into an innovative tool that drives measurable social and environmental outcomes

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ABC Impact, an impact investing firm backed by Temasek and a member of Temasek Trust Asset Management[i], has partnered with DBS and UOB on a sustainability-linked subscription loan facility. The USD 110 million (SGD 142 million)[ii] sustainability-linked subscription loan facility, jointly established by DBS and UOB, transforms an existing conventional loan facility into an innovative instrument that links financing to measurable impact targets.

Previously, ABC Impact had a conventional subscription loan facility, which is typically a short-term facility that allows private equity and impact funds to bridge the gap between investments made and the receipt of capital called from investors.

With the sustainability-linked loan facility – which is linked to sustainability performance targets – ABC Impact and the two banks will channel capital flows towards projects with meaningful outcomes while embedding a focus on measurable impact and disclosure into the financing structure itself.

The loan facility is for ABC Impact Fund II, which was incepted in August 2023 and held its final close in March 2025. Assets under management (AUM) of the fund currently exceed USD 600 million (SGD 712 million) – double the size of its inaugural Fund I – with commitments from investors including Temasek, Temasek Trust, the Asian Development Bank, Mapletree Investments, SeaTown Holdings, a Southeast Asian sovereign wealth fund and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Under the terms of the sustainability-linked loan facility, ABC Impact Fund II’s portfolio companies will be required to achieve sustainability performance targets related to avoided or reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as number of beneficiaries reached across key impact sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education and financial services.

ABC Impact has tracked key impact indicators across its portfolio since inception, providing a data-driven foundation for measuring and reporting the outcomes achieved by its investments. The conversion of this loan facility into a sustainability-linked loan facility creates additional incentives to raise the bar on performance and further aligns financing with the fund’s mission to address pressing environmental and social challenges in Asia and reframe them into growth and development opportunities.

With this facility, ABC Impact, DBS and UOB are establishing a new benchmark for the financial sector in integrating sustainability considerations into conventional fund financing.

Sugandhi Matta, Chief Impact Officer, ABC Impact, said, “This sustainability-linked loan marks an important milestone in ABC Impact’s journey. With our investors’ capital already fully dedicated to impact, and now our financing linked to measurable sustainability outcomes, every dollar we manage is aligned with our mission. By embedding performance targets into mainstream financing structures, we are reinforcing our commitment to deliver both financial discipline and positive social and environmental outcomes across Asia.”

Simon Ong, Group Head of Financial Institutions and Government-Linked Corporations, DBS said: “This partnership demonstrates financial innovation in action – taking a traditional product and reimagining it to better serve the ecosystem. By working with ABC Impact, we are helping to unlock capital for businesses that generate both financial and social returns. This is an example of how banks can act as enablers of sustainable and impactful development, steering capital towards solutions that improve lives and livelihoods.”

Edmund Leong, Head of Group Corporate Banking, UOB, said: “UOB is steadfast in our commitment to developing innovative financing solutions that enable our clients to drive meaningful and measurable impact. By structuring the financing to clearly defined sustainability outcomes, this facility represents a new standard in harnessing capital for both commercial success and societal progress. Our collaboration with ABC Impact underscores the critical role of strategic partnerships in tackling pressing environmental and social challenges across the region.”

About ABC Impact

ABC Impact is a Pan-Asia impact investment firm dedicated to delivering measurable social and environmental outcomes alongside risk-adjusted financial returns through sustainable growth. With over USD 900 million in assets under management, the firm follows a disciplined, thematic strategy to invest in high-potential businesses addressing Asia’s most pressing challenges.

Its portfolio spans climate and water solutions, sustainable food and agriculture, healthcare and education, and financial and digital inclusion. ABC Impact is a member of Temasek Trust Asset Management and is backed by Temasek Trust, Temasek, the Asian Development Bank, and other leading institutional investors.

As a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment and the Operating Principles for Impact Management, ABC Impact applies a rigorous, evidence-based impact measurement and management framework to ensure effectiveness and accountability. It is committed to mobilizing private capital for a more sustainable and inclusive Asia.

Visit www.abcimpact.com.sg for more information.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Global Finance, “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney and “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of more than 470 branches and offices in 19 markets in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer’s unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to help businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

