Ten Pao Group Unveiled AI Humanoid Robot Smart Charger and New Energy Solutions at 2025 Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), Driving an Intelligent and Green Future

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited (“Ten Pao” or the “Group”, Stock Code: 1979.HK), a leading provider of new energy and AI power solutions in China, participated in the 2025 Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council from 13 to 16 October. Under the theme of “AI Empowering Ten Pao Power Solution”, the Group welcomed investors, business partners and industry professionals to its booth for first-hand insights into Ten Pao’s latest breakthroughs in AI technology and new energy area, as well as the future development strategy.

At the exhibition, Ten Pao presented a comprehensive showcase of its innovations in power production and product development under the wave of AI technology. The exhibition area highlighted four major focus areas – Digital Factory, Intelligent Factory, Green Factory and New Quality Productivity, presenting AI power products and AI power solutions. Through AI power manufacturing, the Group has enhanced production efficiency and energy utilisation, supporting a low-carbon and sustainable industrial transformation.



Chairman Hung and management team from Ten Pao Group introduced new products and technologies at 2025 Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition)

Regarding the AI power products and solutions, Ten Pao featured its advanced innovations including the AI server computing power supply, AI humanoid robot smart battery charger, and high-end smart controllers (PCBA), demonstrating the Group’s strong R&D capability and market foresight in the AI power sector. The newly launched 3,500W high-power supply product is designed for high-performance computing environments such as cloud data centres, HPC systems and enterprise-grade servers, offering improved stability and operational efficiency for AI computing equipment.

As for the new energy segment, Ten Pao continues to capture opportunities arising from the global “fuel-to-electric” transition and carbon neutrality. The Group showcased its diversified product portfolio, including home and portable energy systems, electric vehicle battery-swap cabinet and fast-charging station, serving a variety of application scenarios such as household, industrial and urban transportation. Its self-developed energy storage modules have increased to 6,000W in output, catering to varying regional energy structures and consumption demands. The Group is also actively participating in Southeast Asia’s new energy infrastructure projects, such as Thailand’s two-wheeler electric vehicle battery-swap cabinet and fast-charging station projects, further strengthening

Ten Pao’s strategic presence in the green energy market.

During the exhibition, Ten Pao’s diversified product portfolio and technological innovations attracted significant interest from international clients. The management team engaged with global partners to explore future collaboration opportunities. While certain products remain in the research and development or pilot production phase, the products have strong market potential, particularly in the AI power and energy storage fields, which are expected to serve as major growth engines for the Group in the next phase.

Looking ahead, Ten Pao will continue to accelerate the integration of AI and new energy technologies, upgrade its product mix, and advance its transition towards high-end intelligent manufacturing. With the expansion of its Huizhou Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park, the Group’s overall production capacity and automation level have been significantly enhanced. Backed by its innovation-driven strategy, intelligent manufacturing capabilities and global production layout, Ten Pao is confident in capturing new opportunities, expanding its business scale, and steering towards a new stage of high-quality and sustainable development.

About Ten Pao Group

Established in 1979, Ten Pao has 46 years of experience in power supply industry. It has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2015. With the development direction of high-end and digital intelligence, it continues to provide customers with “intelligent, efficient, safe, reliable, and rapid response” product customization and production manufacturing services, whilst offering “one-stop” intelligent power supply solutions with market competitiveness. Over the years, Ten Pao has established a long-term stable cooperative relationship with many well-known international brands and become an international leading, reliable and innovative power supply group.

