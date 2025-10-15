The 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair: Showcasing Four Emerging Product Trends, Deciphering Market Directions, and Revealing New Opportunities for the Industry

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair will be grandly held from 22 to 25 October, 2025 at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province. As a bellwether for the global lighting industry, this fair is themed on “Guzhen Lights up the World”, linking eight major lighting megastores in Guzhen, bringing together more than 3,600 high-quality enterprises and covering a total exhibition area of over 1.5 million square meters.

The eight exhibition halls of the main venue cover the entire industry chain categories, such as decorative lighting, smart home lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, special lamps, machinery and equipment, and accessories. It focuses on displaying tens of thousands of “specialized, sophisticated, special and innovative” products and cutting-edge technologies are on display. With new products across the full supply chain are unveiled in a concentrated manner, the industry trend also becomes clear – from a “dual-engine” technological revolution to an upgrade in scene aesthetics, four major trends are redefining the boundaries and value of light.

Trend One: Comprehensive Category Layout to Seize the High Ground of the Industrial Ecology

Conforming to the industry trend of “optimizing the supply chain and fostering new quality productivity,” the fair focuses on displaying popular lighting fixture categories, from LED chip packaging to smart lighting applications, highlighting the structural advantage of the Guzhen Lighting Fair as a “global procurement platform”.

The main venue will feature extended product lines of well-known residential and commercial lighting brands, with a focus on health-oriented products such as dynamic rhythm light, solar spectrum light, and mood-soothing sleep aid light; new product lines in emerging sectors, such as aviation lighting and sports lighting, will be launched for global buyers, showcasing the determination and capability of origin-based brands to transform from traditional lighting into high-tech fields. The Guzhen Lighting Fair highlights the industry’s shift from “cost competition” to “smart value creation”, with greater emphasis on technology integration and ecosystem building.

Trend Two: Dual-Engine Drive, “AI + New Energy” Takes the Center Stage

Under the “dual carbon” goals, the deep integration of new energy lighting and AI intelligence will be a major highlight of the fair. Visitors can enjoy an on-site immersive experience of low-carbon green scenarios combining photovoltaic power, energy storage, and smart control.

The organizer has selected premium brands in promising “blue ocean” categories, introducing two upgraded segments:

Smart Fisheries – High-powered LED fish-gathering lights and marine lighting solutions, with an AI big-data system that automatically switches between cyan, blue, and green bio-spectrum according to fish school activity, boosting catch efficiency in real time.

Zero-Carbon Landscapes – Solar streetlights, decorative lamps, and garden lights implanted with “light energy recovery + efficient charging” integrated technology, presenting safer and more reliable multi-scenario applications at the main venue.

Trend Three: Original Designs Collide with New Materials to Define New Standards for Artistic Lamps

Personalized consumption and eco-friendly materials are driving artistic lighting towards delivering greater “emotional value”. The Guzhen Lighting Fair embraces this shift, using functional innovation to build strong differentiation barriers, and making aesthetic expression a brand’s most powerful moat.

In response to the strong demand for artistic lamps in Europe, the US, and the “Belt and Road” markets, the decorative lighting section focuses on three main styles – light luxury, Nordic, and modern – with a comprehensive upgrade in materials. For example, aviation-grade aluminum and nano-coating technology are adopted, all-copper materials and hand-blown glass technology is used, aiming at mid-to-high-end overseas markets and securing bestseller orders abroad.

Trend Four: New Application Scenarios Make LED Strips the Centerpiece of Spatial Aesthetics

LED strip exhibitors have long been enhancers of spatial art. At this fair, brands are expanding from basic lighting to to in-depth development of “light effects + function + scenarios”, aligning with the trends of minimalism, no-main-lamp designs, and full-color ambience, promoting the diversification and scenario-based application of LED strips.

Three key on-site highlights previewed ahead:

1. Silicone + 3D-shaped flexible strips – bendable, twistable, and cuttable, perfect for artistic installations and commercial window displays with instant visual impact.

2. Extendable, multi-color low-voltage strips – Equipped with dual charging of solar and Type-C, ideal for camping, emergencies, and car trunks, all in one strip.

3. COB smart strips – Featuring human-sensing linked rhythmic dimming, with brightness and color temperature adapting in real time, suitable for supermarkets, hotels, and homes.

Light up the world from the Lamp Capital. The 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair is more than a grand gathering of products and technologies – it maps a clear path for China’s lighting industry transformation and upgrading. Leading companies are building their technological barriers, securing global orders through zero-carbon standards and full-solution delivery, while SMEs hone their focus on niche markets to become “hidden champions”. The entire industry is accelerating toward greater intelligence, green development, and branding.