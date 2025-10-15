Top Hong Kong Hotels 2025 | Regent Hong Kong Achieves Prestigious Recognition in Condé Nast Traveler Awards

HONG KONG / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2025 –Regent Hong Kong proudly announces its recognition in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 as one of the top 5 best hotels in Hong Kong in both the US and UK editions.

This prestigious accolade reaffirms the hotel’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality in Hong Kong, reflecting its dedication to creating unforgettable guest experiences.

Regent Hong Kong: A Benchmark in Luxury and Design

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, Regent Hong Kong continues to redefine modern luxury with timeless sophistication. The hotel’s design by visionary Chi Wing Lo seamlessly blends elegant interiors with the breathtaking backdrop of Victoria Harbour, earning it a coveted place among the Top Hong Kong Hotels 2025.

Guests are welcomed into a tranquil urban oasis, where artisan craftsmanship meets serene ambience. Each stay is enhanced by Regent Experience Agents, who curate bespoke moments — from immersive cultural excursions to award-winning dining overlooking the skyline

Experience Best Luxury Hotels in Hong Kong 2025: with Best View of Victoria Harbour

Situated along the Kowloon waterfront, Regent Hong Kong offers panoramic views of Victoria Harbour and easy access to the city’s cultural landmarks, including the West Kowloon Cultural District, M+ Museum, and Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Its proximity to Kai Tak Sports Park makes it a preferred choice for athletes, celebrities, and global events — including hosting football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr FC team during the Saudi Super Cup Asian launch in 2025.

A Dining Destination Among the Top Hong Kong Hotels 2025

Recognized not only for its design and hospitality but also as an exceptional dining destination, Regent Hong Kong’s restaurants have become culinary landmarks.

Guests can experience:

Lai Ching Heen, a two-MICHELIN Star and Black Pearl two diamonds Cantonese masterpiece

The Steak House, one of the 101 World’s Best Steak Restaurants and Michelin-recommended

NOBU Hong Kong, featuring the world-acclaimed cuisine of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Harbourside, with its lavish international buffets

Qura Bar, an elegant lounge offering rare spirits and cinematic harbour views

These experiences position Regent Hong Kong among the best luxury hotels in Hong Kong 2025 for travellers seeking culinary excellence and sophistication.

Award-Winning Hong Kong Hotels: Regent’s Global Recognition in 2025

In addition to its Condé Nast Traveler accolades, Regent Hong Kong continues to receive international acclaim.

Recent honours include:

Best Brand Hotel at the Virtuoso Travel Week 2025

#1 City Hotel in Asia and #1 City Hotel in Hong Kong for the second consecutive year and ranked #14 among the World’s Best Hotels in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025

These distinctions strengthen the hotel’s reputation as one of the Top Hong Kong Hotels 2025, embodying the Regent design philosophy — “Beauty of Contrast”, a harmony between serenity and stimulation that heightens every guest experience.

Why Regent Hong Kong Stands Out Among the Top Hong Kong Hotels 2025

From its harbourfront location to its world-class restaurants, Regent Hong Kong delivers a rare balance of tranquil luxury and urban vibrancy.

The property continues to set benchmarks for modern hospitality — offering personalized service, inspiring design, and cultural depth that resonate with discerning travellers from around the globe

Experience Timeless Elegance at Regent Hong Kong

With its exceptional service, stunning harbour views, and refined design, Regent Hong Kong proudly stands among the Top Hong Kong Hotels 2025.

It remains a symbol of timeless luxury and contemporary sophistication, where every stay becomes a story worth sharing.

