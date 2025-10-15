TP Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Customer Experience Management Services

TP honored for leadership in delivering digital business services and customer experience innovation across the Asia-Pacific region

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that global digital business services leader TP has been awarded the 2025 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Recognition in the customer experience management services industry for its outstanding achievements in driving AI-powered innovation, operational excellence, and customer value creation. This recognition highlights TP’s consistent leadership in strengthening its market position and delivering high-impact, customer-centric solutions in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. TP excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. “TP’s high-tech, high-touch approach is a testament to its commitment to blending technology and human empathy, combining best practices powered by analytics, automation, platforms, and consulting expertise to deliver a more compassionate, human-centered CX,” said Krishna Baidya, Sr. Director, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on customer experience and digital business services, TP has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving market. The company’s strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-powered innovation have enabled it to scale effectively across diverse Asia-Pacific markets.

Innovation remains central to TP’s approach. Its comprehensive portfolio of digitally integrated services— spanning CX, revenue growth services (marketing and sales), back-office and financial operations, trust & safety, and enablers such as its Technology, Analytics, and Process Excellence (TAP) framework, AI-powered data services, and cloud & security capabilities—empowers enterprises to streamline operations, accelerate growth, and elevate customer engagement.

At TP, we believe that true transformation comes when innovation, empathy, and scale converge. Through AI-powered solutions, seamless digital platforms, and human-centric design, we aim not only to optimize efficiency but to drive measurable growth and trust for our clients across Asia-Pacific,” said Dave Rizzo, President, Asia-Pacific Region for TP.

TP’s unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position across Asia-Pacific. By leveraging global best practices while tailoring solutions to local markets, the company ensures that its services remain relevant, resilient, and scalable. Its regional centers of excellence, advanced analytics hubs, and AI-driven platforms have helped deliver measurable outcomes across diverse industries, including technology and SaaS, BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications & media, retail & e-commerce, and travel & hospitality.

Frost & Sullivan commends TP for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company’s vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of digital business services and CXM, driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition celebrates forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions honor companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About TP Group

TP (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

For more information: www.tp.com.