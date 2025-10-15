Wolfbox Celebrates 6 Years As Global Leader in Off-Road Dash Cam Technology

Six years strong, Wolfbox launches a milestone campaign to honor the explorers, overlanders and offroad enthusiasts who have made the brand’s journey possible.

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wolfbox , a leader in dash cams and automotive electronics specialized for off-road vehicles, today celebrates the brand’s sixth anniversary with the launch of a new global campaign (October 15-31, 2025) that pays tribute to the people who made it possible—the everyday drivers, weekend explorers, and die-hard offroaders who have trusted Wolfbox products on countless journeys.

Over the past six years, Wolfbox has steadily refined its products to tackle the requirements of not only the open highway, but also rocky trails and overlanding expeditions. Today, Wolfbox gear is trusted in nearly 90 markets worldwide, with more than 800,000 units shipped, and has built a reputation for quality and reliability that makes every drive feel more secure.

“Wolfbox has always been about much more than just technology,” Wolfbox CEO Jonny Tang said. “We aim to be the ultimate co-pilot for the free-spirited explorer and an integral part of the offroading community. This campaign is our way of expressing our immense appreciation to all who have supported us as our company grew.”



Wolfbox celebrates the brand’s sixth anniversary with up to 30% savings across the brand’s entire product lineup.

Conquer the Wild and Frame the Moment

From October 15 to 31, Wolfbox’s anniversary campaign will feature interactive activities and promotions, including four special events, to spotlight the many ways customers use Wolfbox products in their lives—from documenting rugged trails to capturing their everyday commutes.

The first highlight of the campaign is the #BornForMud contest, designed especially for Wolfbox’s off-road community. Drivers are invited to post on social media with the #BornForMud hashtag, sharing photos of their vehicles after a muddy trail run and showing off the “battle scars” that come with real adventure. But it’s more than just pictures—participants are encouraged to include the stories behind their journeys, whether that means recalling the challenges of a trail, offering tips for fellow off-roaders, or sharing the modifications that helped them get through the mud. Participants who post photos and stories with the #BornForMud hashtag will have a chance to win exclusive Wolfbox sixth anniversary gifts.

Wolfbox isn’t just celebrating off-roaders—it’s also shining a light on everyday drivers through the #WolfboxWitness showcase. Customers are invited to share the moments their dash cams have captured, whether that’s a stunning mountain pass or a beautiful sunset on their daily commute. These testimonials show how Wolfbox has become more than just gear—it’s a trusted companion on the road. Everyone who submits a valid entry with the #WolfboxWitness hashtag will receive a special anniversary gift from Wolfbox.

Wolfbox is also marking the occasion with a limited-time anniversary sale. From October 15 to 31, drivers can save up to 30% across Wolfbox’s entire product lineup, available on Amazon and the official Wolfbox website . Enter the code WBTURNS6 at checkout to claim your discount.

And because every celebration needs a surprise, Wolfbox is adding some fun with a Mystery Box giveaway on the official Wolfbox website . During the anniversary period, visitors to the website will have a chance to receive a pop-up Mystery Box that contains an entry for a lucky draw to win free surprise gifts.

As Wolfbox looks ahead, the company plans to keep building on what brought it here: practical innovation, user-driven design, and a focus on reliability under tough conditions.

“Six years in, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Jonny added, “but what excites us most is the road ahead.”

About Wolfbox

Founded in 2019, Wolfbox is a leading brand in automotive electronics that specializes in advanced smart mirrors and dash cams, as well as other auto accessories such as jump starters, tire inflator and deflators, 2-in-1 starter and compressors, and more. Wolfbox has satisfied over 800,000 drivers in 89 countries, and continues to innovate and revolutionise the auto accessories market with high-tech automotive gadgets and electronics for tech-savvy consumers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

For more information, visit wolfbox.com