Award-Winning Baseus Security X1 Pro: The World’s First Smart AI Dual-Tracking Outdoor Security Camera, Now Crowdfunding on Kickstarter

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baseus has always been at the forefront of innovative technologies and designs that uplift people and their lifestyles. This has led to several unique and advanced products throughout the years that prioritize comfort, safety, and simplicity. Now, Baseus is thrilled to announce the exceptional Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera , a revolutionary step in comprehensive and intelligent smart monitoring and safety.



Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera

The X1 Pro outdoor dual camera made its debut at the IFA 2025 event, where it was honored with the Honoree Award in the Smart Home Category and has already been recognized for several Top Tech awards. It is also a crowdfunding project on Kickstarter , enabling Baseus to broaden its marketing reach and refine product features for a stronger global presence.

Smart Al Dual-Tracking: The X1 Pro noticeably takes the title of being the world’s first Smart AI Dual-Tracking Security Camera and uses dual independent 3K cameras for excellent visuals. With two 125° cameras that each feature 55° horizontal panning, you can ensure an ultra-wide view of your home and surroundings at the same time. With 300° maximum pan tracking Smart Patrol Mode, the camera effortlessly protects two yards at the same time, along with image custom stitching up to 180° available on the app.

Dual Independent Camera Tracking: Unlike a single-lens camera that only tracks one thing at a time, the X1 Pro uses its two AI-driven cameras to follow up to two subjects simultaneously, handing off capture to the other camera seamlessly to prevent blind spots and rotating independently at preset intervals to actively scan for potential threats for wide and consistent surveillance. With Dual Sentry and Patrol Mode, the two independent cameras work in tandem—each covering its own area—to deliver comprehensive, blind-spot-free protection. When placed on standby, both PIR sensors will remain alert, and once movement is detected, the cameras will automatically activate to track the subject within an 8m detection range and start recording through a clear split-screen.

Live Cross-Cam AI Tracking: Ensure unified and seamless capture with the X1 Pro, with cameras that work together to track motion from one to the other, providing you with accurate, detailed, and uninterrupted tracking paths.

3K Crystal-Clear Imaging: Capture every moment with 3K clarity and continuous detailed monitoring, day and night. With an 8m wide range, 8 times digital zoom, and 100LM spotlights, you’ll always have the best view of your surroundings.

One Camera, Double the Value: At Baseus, we value your time and money. This is why the X1 Pro offers you the ultimate 2-in-1 security system that allows you to monitor your front and rear yards at the same time for overall protection at every angle.

20 Minutes of Sunlight for 24/7 Operation: Keep your security system running with clean, intelligent, and affordable solar energy. The X1 Pro outdoor dual camera uses an automatic sun-powered tracking system with a 120° adjustable solar panel that can detach for optimal sunlight absorption, offering you 3W solar charging and 24 hours of coverage after one 20-minute sunlight charge, seamlessly keeping the camera’s built-in 150-day battery lifespan running.

Next-Level NeuraNex Technology 2.0: Take your monitoring to the next level with AI-powered detection that detects people, faces, vehicles, and pets, and only alerts for suspicious activity when notifications are enabled. This ensures fewer false alarms and notifications whenever the wind blows a little too hard. The Face Detection and Night Vision detection features are currently in beta testing and will be available in the final product after the launch.

No Cloud. No Subscription. Full Data Control: The X1 Pro outdoor dual camera keeps your data safe with AES + RSA dual encryption and EN 18031 privacy compliance while allowing you to store your data securely on local storage with no monthly subscription fees. The camera also supports a microSD card of up to 512GB for flexible storage expansion. As an exclusive benefit for this crowdfunding campaign, all current pledge packages will include a complimentary memory card.

IP65 Waterproof: Keep an eye out in every weather condition with the X1 Pro camera, which was engineered to withstand the toughest conditions with an IP65 rating, making it waterproof and resistant to extreme temperatures ranging from -20℃ to 50℃. The ETFE solar surface also ensures more than 95% UV light transmission and reliable weather resistance.

Seamless Installation: Easily set up and start using your X1 Pro outdoor camera anywhere with the patented three-axis flexible bracket, specially designed to tackle corner mounting challenges. This innovative design allows multiple viewing angles, ensuring optimal coverage even in hard-to-install spots like wall corners.

Smart Event Tagging and Search: The X1 Pro camera utilizes built-in AI tags to categorize each recorded event into a searchable timeline, enabling you to simply type in a keyword and instantly locate what you’re looking for. The Smart Event Tagging and Search feature is also currently in beta testing and will only be available in the final product after launch. The camera is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Android, and Google Assistant.

Smart App Control: Stay in control wherever you are with the Baseus Security app, where you can livestream your capture, view video replay, and get instant notifications.

Two-way Audio: Keep your line of communication open with your X1 Pro camera and transmit sound inside and outside of your home through the Baseus Security app. This allows you to easily speak to anyone at your door without leaving your home or family exposed.

The X1 Pro dual outdoor camera is an incredible milestone launch for Baseus as one of the company’s first crowdfunding projects on Kickstarter. Apart from all of the camera’s exceptional features and advanced technology, the launch also signifies a new direction in premium home security that can be accessible to all. Baseus is excited to introduce the future of home safety that prioritizes innovative features, proactive security, and user-centric values at every turn. For excellence that simplifies your home and lifestyle, choose Baseus today.

To reward early backers, the Baseus Security X1 Pro will launch on Kickstarter with exclusive Super Early Bird offers:

One set with a 32GB card: $149.99 (regular $279.99 ), a savings of $130 (46.43% off)

Two sets with a 32GB card: $289.98 (regular $559.98 ), saving you $270 (48.22% off).

Four sets with a 32GB card: $579.96 (regular $1,119.96 ), saving a big $540 (48.22% off).

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users’ problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products – including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users’ sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.