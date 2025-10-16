Pioneer in International Bilingual Education: YK Pao School Hong Kong to Open in September 2026.

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The YK Pao Education Foundation, established to continue the philanthropic legacy of the esteemed shipping magnate and philanthropist Sir YK Pao, proudly announces the planned launch of its new international school in Hong Kong.*

This initiative builds on the success of its inaugural bilingual school, established in Shanghai in 2007. The new not-for-profit school aims to serve both non-local and local families with children aged 6 to 15, fostering global perspectives through a rich bicultural education.

Situated at 4 Rose Street, Kowloon Tong, a well-regarded educational hub in Hong Kong, the school will encompass more than 8,000 square meters of state-of-the-art facilities and green spaces, after the extensive rebuilding of a school site awarded to the Foundation by the Hong Kong SAR Education Bureau.* This includes the development of a new teaching and learning building, anticipated to be completed in 2028.

Cultivating Bicultural Thinkers for a Global Outlook

YK Pao School is known for its one-of-a-kind Putonghua-English immersive bilingual programme and whole person educational approach. The school in Shanghai has consistently been recognised as the number one bilingual school in the past six consecutive years by both the Hurun Report and Forbes China. The school’s international pathway, coupled with rigorous academic standards in both Putonghua and English, has led to a 100% bilingual International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBDP) achievement rate. Graduating students have successfully gained admission to top universities, including Ivy League universities, Oxford, Cambridge, Caltech, and other top 30 universities worldwide.

“As we launch our new school in Hong Kong, we are excited to bring our proven educational model to nurture the next generations of pioneers. We believe that education transcends knowledge acquisition; it is about nurturing well-rounded individuals who are equipped with skills in problem solving and communication. Our innovative bilingual program aims to not only foster bicultural understanding but also inspires creativity, joy of learning, and a lifelong purposeful living,” said Anna Pao Sohmen, Founder of the YK Pao Education Foundation.

Upholding the ethos of “Learning with Joy, Living with Purpose” the school is committed to cultivating a vibrant learning community that promotes academic excellence, Chinese cultural fluency and emotional well-being. The school’s curriculum is designed to foster curiosity, creativity, critical thinking and reflection ability in young learners. YK Pao School Hong Kong is in the process of becoming an IB candidate school and plan to offer primary year program with enhanced courses in Putonghua and Mathematics.** Students will be offered the opportunity to continue their senior years at YK Pao School Shanghai’s Boarding programme as well as other pathways to further studies in Hong Kong and overseas.



High School Campus in Songjiang District



YK Pao School Shanghai is recognised for its innovative immersive bilingual programme and strong focus on character education, nurturing well-rounded students.



A student from Shanghai school triumphed in the Cadet Men’s Foil of the Junior & Cadet Fencing World Championships held in Saudi Arabia in 2024.



Students from YK Pao School Shanghai, who won this year’s global robotics competition.

In Response to the Rising Demand for Quality Bilingual Education, YK Pao School Hong Kong is Poised to Welcome Its First Cohort in 2026*

To address the increasing demand for high-quality bilingual education, YK Pao School Hong Kong will welcome the first cohort of new students at its Kowloon East campus* , with plan to grow into Rose Street campus. Starting in September 2026, YK Pao School Hong Kong will initially offer classes for Years 1 to 3, delivering a comprehensive bilingual educational programme designed to establish a robust foundation for the young learners.*

“As we witness a remarkable surge in the demand for high-quality bilingual education, we are committed to taking this important step in Hong Kong. Our immersive bilingual programme is designed to benefit children at a formative age, equipping them with essential linguistic skills and cultural awareness to grow along the academic journeys,” said Philip Pao Sohmen, Co-Founder of the YK Pao Education Foundation.

Further details regarding the new school will be made available on the YK Pao School Hong Kong website.

The first information session is scheduled for 24 October, 2025 (Friday) at Conrad Hotel Hong Kong in Admiralty. Interested families are encouraged to register at https://forms.office.com/r/QibuVZEtBd. The Foundation eagerly anticipates to welcome students and families into the vibrant community of YK Pao School Hong Kong.

* Subject to HKSAR Education Bureau Approval and Registration

** Subject to the Approval from International Baccalaureate Organization and HKSAR Education Bureau

Website: www.ykpaoschool.hk