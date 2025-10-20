TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cervoz, a leading provider of industrial storage, memory, and expansion solutions, will showcase its latest edge-focused products at Embedded World North America 2025, November 4–6 at the Anaheim Convention Center (Hall C, Booth #2042). The company will demonstrate how its comprehensive portfolio supports AI-driven applications while ensuring reliable network and interface connectivity for embedded devices operating in mission-critical environments.



Cervoz to Showcase Edge Storage, Memory, and Expansion Cards at Embedded World North America 2025

Edge AI SSDs for Diverse Workloads

At the heart of Cervoz’s exhibition are its Edge AI SSDs, designed to meet the varying performance demands of edge computing applications. Recognizing that edge AI systems require different throughput levels, Cervoz offers a comprehensive NVMe SSD lineup that balances latency, performance, and endurance:

Gen4x4 – High-performance models optimized for real-time video analytics, high-throughput inference, and edge servers.

Gen3x4 – Mainstream solutions ideal for AI gateways, automation control, and factory equipment.

Gen3x2 – Efficient options for lightweight applications including sensors, monitoring terminals, and gateways with moderate workloads.

Capacities from 256GB to 2TB, plus single-sided layouts, heat dissipation solutions, write protection, and power loss protection technology, make Cervoz SSDs adaptable to a wide range of edge deployments.

Comprehensive Memory Solutions from Legacy to AI-Ready

Cervoz delivers a complete DRAM module portfolio designed to support systems across multiple generations. The legacy DDR1 to 3 series continues to provide reliable support for long-lifecycle industrial platforms, while the mainstream DDR4 to 5 series addresses the demands of modern edge devices and AI applications requiring higher bandwidth and enhanced stability. Wide-temperature variants and conformal coating options further strengthen reliability in harsh industrial environments.

Seamless Expansion and Connectivity Solutions

Cervoz’s connectivity lineup covers Mini PCIe, M.2, and PCIe expansion cards, offering versatile industrial interfaces. Mini PCIe and M.2 modules include Wi-Fi 6E, CAN 2.0 / CAN FD serials, and LVDS display cards for compact embedded systems. PCIe cards deliver high-speed wired connectivity with Ethernet (up to 10 GbE) in RJ45, M12, and SFP connector options, plus low-profile USB 3.2 Type-A/C combo cards. These solutions ensure stable, low-latency performance across embedded systems, edge nodes and AI-driven applications.

Rugged Design for Mission-Critical Applications

Cervoz’s rugged portfolio, MIL-STD-810H certified DDR4/DDR5 DRAM, M.2, and 2.5″ SSDs, is engineered to withstand shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures. Select SSDs also feature power loss protection (PLP) to secure data integrity during unexpected shutdowns, ensuring reliability in mission-critical environments.

With its comprehensive solution portfolio, Cervoz enables embedded and industrial customers to scale seamlessly from proof-of-concept to full deployment, backed by long lifecycle support and dependable performance.

Visit Cervoz at Embedded World North America 2025

When: November 4–6, 2025

Where: Anaheim Convention Center, California

Booth: Hall C, #2042

Contact: sales@cervoz.com