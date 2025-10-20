Coastline Wealth Management’s David J. Mammina among InvestmentNews’ 5-Star Independent Advisors

LONG ISLAND, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2025 – InvestmentNews has named Coastline Wealth Management partner and CFP® wealth advisor, David J. Mammina, to its list of the 5-Star Independent Advisors for 2025. The recognition celebrates a select group of advisors nationwide who, through client nominations, were identified for exceptional service, communication, and commitment to trust.

Unlike awards that emphasize assets under management, the 5-Star list highlights the qualities clients value most in an advisor. Honorees were evaluated across five key pillars: communication, portfolio performance, investment knowledge, client trust, and customer service. Mammina’s selection reflects his reputation for clarity, reliability, and the ability to guide families through significant financial milestones with confidence.

Based in Port Jefferson, New York, Mammina brings more than 15 years of advisory experience to his role at Coastline. He is recognized for his calm presence and collaborative style, which allows him to make complex strategies more approachable for clients. His work often centers on helping individuals and business owners manage pivotal life transitions, from retirement and succession to long-term legacy planning.

Mammina also contributes to the growth of Coastline through advisor development and business owner planning initiatives. By mentoring colleagues and fostering collaboration, he shapes the firm’s “brain trust” culture, an approach that emphasizes teamwork and shared expertise to deliver stronger outcomes for clients.

His acknowledgment as a 5-Star Independent Advisor adds to Coastline Wealth’s broader story of progress. Founded in 2012, the firm has expanded to manage more than $4.5 billion in assets across 7,000 client accounts, combining organic growth with the integration of established advisory practices. Coastline’s independent model gives advisors the freedom to prioritize clients’ interests, aligning closely with the qualities recognized by InvestmentNews.

About David J. Mammina

David J. Mammina is a Partner and CFP® Wealth Advisor at Coastline Wealth Management. With over 15 years of experience, he is known for his thoughtful approach and ability to simplify complex financial strategies. He specializes in guiding clients through major life transitions, including retirement, succession, and legacy planning.

Mammina plays a leadership role within Coastline, contributing to advisor development and mentoring rising professionals. Clients often describe him as steady and fully invested in their success, qualities that have defined his advisory work and leadership style.

Beyond his professional work, Mammina is a sailor, husband, and engaged community member. His life outside the office mirrors his leadership style, grounded in integrity, thoughtful direction, and relationships built to last.

About Coastline Wealth Management

Coastline Wealth Management, founded in 2012, is a Long Island, NY-based independent wealth management platform with ~$4.5 billion of assets under management/advisement. Coastline services over 7,000 client accounts primarily across the East Coast of the United States. The Company, whose core focus is servicing its client base, has grown by a series of acquisitions as it continues to build its industry-leading, technology-enabled platform. Coastline continues to be a leading consolidator in the wealth management industry and is actively pursuing additional wealth advisor acquisitions (~$50MM to $500MM in assets) as part of its core growth story. By focusing on maximizing the value of advisory practices, Coastline empowers advisors to create sustainable, long-term strategies for transitioning their businesses, ensuring both financial stability and continuity for their clients. Its expertise in navigating the complexities of succession planning enables advisors to secure their legacy while optimizing growth potential, ultimately fostering a seamless transition that benefits all stakeholders involved.