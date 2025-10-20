Jiuzi Holdings, Inc Enters Strategic Partnership with BitFi to Advance Bitcoin-Centric Finance

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the “Company”) today formally announced it has signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with leading Bitcoin fintech platform BitFi. Specializing in multi-chain staking and yield generation for BTC, BitFi delivers targeted, auditable Bitcoin income solutions for institutions and high-net-worth investors through integrated asset wrapping (wrapped BTC), cross-chain arbitrage, and hybrid strategy portfolios. Currently managing approximately US$2.75 billion in total value locked (TVL) across major chains including BSC (BTCB) and Ethereum (WBTC), BitFi continues expanding its ecosystem of wrapped BTC assets and interoperability protocols. This collaboration marks deep synergy between both parties within the Bitcoin ecosystem, aiming to propel digital asset financial innovation into a new phase.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

Phased Capital Injection & Scalable Synergy: Per the framework agreement, the Company will initiate cooperation by investing initial crypto assets, followed by planned progressive scaling of funds. It will gain full access to BitFi’s US$2.75B asset pool. This mechanism optimizes capital allocation efficiency while enabling robust growth under dynamic risk-balancing strategies.

Joint Governance & Product Innovation Committee: A special task force comprising executives and technical experts from both sides will focus on integrating cross-chain liquidity, developing structured yield products, and advancing compliant tokenization initiatives—such as derivative designs based on wrapped BTC and use cases combining real-world assets with on-chain financial instruments.

This strategic alignment underscores JZXN’s commitment to transforming into an integrated Bitcoin financial services provider. Leveraging BitFi’s proven expertise in multi-chain asset management and yield optimization, the Company plans to establish transparent, auditable, and SEC-compliant BTC exposure channels that empower shareholders to capture on-chain financial opportunities. Both parties emphasize strict adherence to Nasdaq listing rules and U.S. securities regulations to ensure governance compliance and operational security.

Li Tao, CEO of JZXN, stated: “Partnering with BitFi represents a critical step in our Web3 infrastructure deployment. By tapping into their global BTC liquidity network, we bridge traditional finance rigor with blockchain innovation vitality to create differentiated value for clients.”

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of intelligent charging infrastructure for new energy vehicles in China’s third- and fourth-tier cities. The company focuses on high-power DC fast charging stations integrated with energy storage capabilities. For more information, please visit jzxn.com.