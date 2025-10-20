Leading Competition Economist Dr. Luke Wainscoat Joins The Brattle Group

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Brattle Group has welcomed Dr. Luke Wainscoat to its growing Sydney office as a Principal in the firm’s Antitrust & Competition practice. An economist with 20 years of experience, Dr. Wainscoat advises clients on complex competition, regulatory, and damages matters in Australia and New Zealand.



Recognized as one of Australia’s top competition economists by Lexology Index (previously Who’s Who Legal), Dr. Wainscoat’s expertise includes merger clearance processes, cartel investigations, anticompetitive agreements, and misuses of market power. He has served as an economic expert in the Federal Court of Australia and the Supreme Court of Victoria, and has worked on high-profile matters including the recent Apple v. Epic matter.

“Luke is an outstanding addition to Brattle’s expanding Sydney office and global antitrust team,” said Torben Voetmann, President and Principal at Brattle. “His extensive experience in competition and regulatory matters across Australia and New Zealand enhances our regional capabilities, and his leadership and insights strengthen the support we provide to clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region and globally.”

Dr. Wainscoat’s competition experience spans a wide range of industries, including digital platforms, online marketplaces, advertising, banking, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and more. He also advises clients and has provided expert testimony on commercial damages matters as well as those involving economic regulation in the electricity, gas, telecommunications, and rail sectors.

“I am thrilled to join Brattle at an exciting time for the firm and for competition policy in Australia,” said Dr. Wainscoat. “With the new merger regime in place, and the continuing growth in private antitrust matters, I look forward to providing clients with clear and focused advice for informing high-stakes decisions on competition matters.”

Dr. Wainscoat was previously an economist in consultancies in Sydney for the past 14 years. Earlier in his career, he worked at the United Kingdom’s Office of Fair Trading.

