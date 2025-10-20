TUMI INVITES YOU TO “GIFT JOY” THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Discover timeless gifts that celebrate craftsmanship, purpose, and the beauty of detail.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI debuts “Gift Joy,” a celebration of thoughtful giving and enduring design. As the ultimate gifting destination, TUMI invites customers into a world where every detail is a gift in itself—where form meets feeling, and every journey begins with a moment of joy. Framed by the warmth and wonder of the season, “Gift Joy” captures the essence of connection, craft, and care that define the brand.



Voyageur Celina Backpack in TUMI Red, Alpha Double Expansion Travel Satchel in Red and Black Colorway

As TUMI concludes its milestone 50th-anniversary year, the brand celebrates its legacy through a striking palette of Black and TUMI Red—its signature Pantone, an enduring symbol of strength and purpose. Featured across some of the brand’s most iconic pieces within the Alpha, Alpha Bravo, Voyageur, and 19 Degree Aluminum collections, these colors celebrate TUMI’s heritage while signaling its continued evolution: bold, resilient, and built for the journey ahead.

The Red and Black colorway is featured across some of TUMI’s most iconic pieces, reimagined for the season with refined detailing and a vibrant sense of style. Highlights include the Celina Backpack, Celina Mini Backpack, Dey Trunk Crossbody, Just In Case™ Tote, Double Expansion Satchel, Packable Backpack, and Essential Tote—each reflecting TUMI’s meticulous attention to detail and commitment to functional beauty, designed to travel beautifully and last well beyond the holidays.

Continuing the celebration of craftsmanship, the 19 Degree Aluminum collection offers a premium gifting assortment that embodies timeless design and enduring sophistication. From the International Carry-On to Cigar Case, Sunglass Case, and Compact Mirror, each piece reflects TUMI’s pursuit of precision and beauty —crafted for those who appreciate art and design in equal measure.

Coming soon from the world of 19 Degree, the 19 Degree Aluminum Bar Set is a luxurious gift for those of discerning taste, extending TUMI’s iconic 19 Degree design code into meaningful moments at home. Thoughtfully crafted for the modern host, the sculpted aluminum set includes everything needed to craft the perfect cocktail—complete with custom TUMI recipe cards—and reflects the brand’s mission to meet its customers at every point in their journey.

“During the holidays, I love finding gifts that bring genuine joy and purpose to the people in my life,” said Victor Sanz, TUMI’s Creative Director. “The best gifts fit seamlessly into everyday life—accompanying you from work to travel to home—and are as meaningful to give as they are to use long after the season ends.”

For him, the Arrivé collection offers standout designs like the Barker Large Backpack and Larson Medium Backpack, defined by polished carbon-fiber detailing and automotive-inspired precision. Complementing these are artisanal leather styles from the Harrison collection—such as the Gregory Sling, Warren, and Griffen Flap Backpacks in Burnished Wine Ombré, a hand-finished technique that gives each piece its own tonal depth and character. The assortment also includes timeless accessories crafted for those who value style and everyday versatility.

For her, the Olas collection captures a sense of elegant ease, blending modern design with timeless sophistication. Alongside it, the Agent collection embodies versatile luxury—crafted for women who move seamlessly from desk to dinner with polished, purposeful style. Complementing the season’s spirit, Belden introduces the Jewelry Case, Zip-Around Passport Case, and Wallet on Chain in Metallic Silver alongside additional seasonal hues—gifts that bring a festive shine designed to endure long beyond the holidays.

Personalization and monogramming play a meaningful role this season, reflecting TUMI’s belief that true luxury lies in the details. Bespoke monogramming services transform travel and lifestyle accessories into lasting keepsakes. Each mark of personalization reflects identity and intent—a finishing touch that turns functional design into something deeply personal, crafted to journey alongside the one it’s made for.

From new sights to holiday homecomings, every journey begins with a TUMI gift. Discover the full collection in stores and online at TUMI.com, and follow @TUMITravel for inspiration throughout the season.

