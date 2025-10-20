Waco Corporation Launches Next-Generation Digital Water Purifiers ‘IFev’ and ‘Apollo’ Series

Product Showcase at K-EXPO UAE 2025… Accelerating Expansion into Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America

DUBAI, UAE and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Waco Corporation announced the launch of its next-generation digital water purifiers, the ‘IFev’ and ‘Apollo’ series, aiming to expand into the global market with smart functions, advanced hygiene management, and innovative design.



This series was designed based on customers’ demands for hygiene management, energy savings, and interior harmony. From the planning stage, it reflected the voices of overseas buyers and customers, and was designed with consideration for usage environments and cultural characteristics in the global market.

First, the ‘IFev-Series’ highlights sophisticated design and smart control. It provides clean and safe drinking water in three temperatures—hot, cold, and room temperature—and is equipped with RO or UF purification systems that can be selected according to the water quality of each country or region. Additional features include touch-screen operation, adjustable hot and cold water temperatures, a filter replacement alert lasting more than one year, and ECO mode for energy saving.

In addition, UV LED and SIS (Silver Ion Sterilization System) prevent secondary pollution and provide various power specifications and various product color options to meet diverse customer needs. In particular, it is designed for spaces where design and user experience are important, such as offices, cafes, hospitals, and high-end residential spaces.

Next, ‘Apollo-Series’ is a standing and half type with both robustness and practicality. Similarly, it provides clean and safe drinking water at three temperatures of hot water, cold water, and room temperature water, and has RO or UF water purification system functions. In addition, it has the same function as ‘IFev-Series’ with touch screen operation, temperature control of hot water and cold water, filter replacement notification function that can be used for up to one year or more, ECO mode, UV LED, and SIS (Silver Ion Sterilization System).

In particular, this product has an LED bar ON/OFF function, and is a product that enhances hygiene and durability at the same time, and has the advantage of being able to use it for a long time. It is manufactured in a simple and highly durable design and supports several power standards.

Then, at the ‘K-EXPO UAE 2025’, which will be held for two days on November 17 and 18, 2025, the company will showcase its new products.

Meanwhile, WACO is a company that specializes in manufacturing water purifiers for more than 20 years and has exports and international certifications in more than 70 countries, and intends to strengthen its presence in the global market as a K-brand. Through the participation in the K-EXPO UAE 2025, it will go to major overseas markets such as Southeast Asia and North America, starting with the Middle East market, and promote the value of Made in Korea and Made by WACO worldwide.