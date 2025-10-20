Weaving a Network of Care Together: Jiahui International Hospital (Shanghai) and NYU Shanghai Unveil Cooperative Program

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the morning of Oct. 18, 2025, during Jiahui Health’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month program, Jiahui International Hospital (Shanghai) was officially recognized as an internship site for the Social Work program at NYU Shanghai. John K. HSIANG, MD, PhD, chairman of the Jiahui Health Executive Committee, and Qingwen Xu, coordinator of the Global MSW Program and affiliated professor at NYU Shanghai, and professor of social work at NYU’s Silver School of Social Work, unveiled the plaque. Nearly one hundred medical professionals and patients’ families witnessed this milestone in cross-disciplinary collaboration that unites professional medicine with humanistic care.



John K. HSIANG and Qingwen Xu unveil the internship-site plaque at Jiahui International Hospital (Shanghai), Oct. 18, 2025.

The Significance of a Pink Ribbon-themed Day

Holding the ceremony during Breast Cancer Awareness Month underscores the hospital’s commitment to comprehensive support. Beyond the physical challenges of treatment, people with breast cancer often need psychological counseling, family support and help navigating social resources. The involvement of professional social work addresses a longstanding gap in psychosocial support within traditional clinical services—weaving a warmer and stronger support network around patients and families.

In his remarks, John K. HSIANG, MD, PhD, said: “Jiahui Health has always upheld two core tenets: patient-centeredness and Team Medicine—our multidisciplinary care model. Jiahui International Hospital (Shanghai)provides a cohesive, multidimensional system of care. Through collaboration with NYU Shanghai, we are further integrating medical, social and psychological support.”

Graduate students from NYU Shanghai’s social work program have already led multiple patient-care and emotional-support initiatives at the Jiahui Cancer Center, offering valuable psychosocial support for patients and families and building substantial field experience. The formal unveiling ushers in a more systematic and standardized phase of cooperation, through which the two sides will establish standardized psychosocial support services to benefit every patient and family.

Integrating Social Work into Team Medicine for Whole-person, Whole-journey Support

Jiahui Health’s Team Medicine—its multidisciplinary care model—brings together physicians, nurses, rehabilitation therapists, nutritionists, pharmacists and social workers to provide support across diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. In oncology, Jiahui International Hospital (Shanghai) has a leading surgical team, an international medical oncology team and cutting-edge precision radiotherapy. For complex cases, the hospital convenes multidisciplinary team (MDT) consultations, bringing together experts in surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, imaging and pathology to develop optimal treatment plans.

Beyond cancer treatment, Jiahui emphasizes recovery and quality of life: specialized rehabilitation and traditional Chinese medicine teams help manage postoperative lymphedema, and the reproductive center offers fertility preservation programs for patients of childbearing age—safeguarding their hopes for motherhood.

This summer, the hospital welcomed Dr. Linli Xuan, who brings nearly 30 years of oncology experience from the United States. She contributes not only superb clinical expertise but also a deeply rooted, patient-centered Team Medicine philosophy—further enriching the hospital’s whole-person, whole-journey model and adding both clinical depth and humanistic warmth to the team.

With social work now formally integrated, the care pathway becomes more connected and responsive—enhancing communication with patients and families inside and outside the clinic, and ensuring they never feel alone.

Moving Forward Together to Safeguard Every Patient

Jiahui International Hospital (Shanghai) will continue building a standardized psychosocial support system. The social work team will participate across the continuum—from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation—providing psychological counseling, support for family–medical relationships and linkage to community resources, so that patients and families truly feel heard and cared for.

Through close collaboration with NYU Shanghai’s social work program, Jiahui International Hospital (Shanghai) is delivering on its promise: not only to treat disease, but to protect every patient’s overall quality of life.

As John K. HSIANG, MD, PhD, concluded: “The pink ribbon ties us to care and conveys conviction. With support from our professional teams, cooperation from social partners and the inner courage of every patient and family, we can move forward together—farther and steadier.”