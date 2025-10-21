AESOP Technology announces DxPrime is now a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DxPrime, an AI-powered solution designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy through real-time integrity analysis and automated code translation, is now available on Mayo Clinic Platform.

Driven by AESOP Technology‘s Clinical Deep Reasoning Network Model, DxPrime customizes its insights based on specialty, gender, and clinical context to ensure diagnostic completeness and precision. It delivers explainable, real-time diagnostic feedback and automatically converts diagnoses into medical codes to reduce misses, delays, or inaccuracies throughout the process from diagnosis to documentation.

DxPrime also supports surgical coding and the detection of left-right laterality mismatches. By identifying diagnostic gaps early and automating diagnostic workflows, it helps physicians to focus more on diagnosing and treating patients while significantly reducing administrative burden.

“After participating in the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program in 2022, we have continued to refine the core model behind DxPrime to enable physicians to make faster, more accurate decisions with fewer distractions,” said Jim Long, CEO of AESOP Technology. “In an era of increasingly complex diseases and growing workforce shortages, this mission is more critical than ever. We are proud that DxPrime is now a qualified solution on the Mayo Clinic Platform, ready to support over 52,000 physicians around the world across the Mayo Clinic Care Network in delivering better and safer care.”

Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio accelerates the development and deployment of digital health solutions by offering access to global, federated de-identified data and scalable integration into clinical workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance providing transparency and credibility and enabling adoption of transformative health technologies.

“Working with Mayo Clinic Platform speeds up digital healthcare innovation,” said Steve Bethke, Vice President of Solution Developer Market at Mayo Clinic Platform. “It gives digital health companies the tools, data, and capabilities they need to more efficiently and effectively develop and deploy AI and data-centric solutions. When a solution is qualified, providers can trust it has been reviewed for adherence to responsible AI principles, all aimed at supporting care teams and improving patient outcomes.”

About AESOP Technology

AESOP Technology harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize clinical decision-making through its Clinical Diagnostic Reasoning Network model. By enhancing the accuracy of diagnoses, medication prescriptions, and medical coding, AESOP aims to improve patient safety and streamline healthcare processes. Its innovative solutions seamlessly integrate with EHR systems to boost efficiency and minimize errors, setting a new standard in medical care.

Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, is governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.