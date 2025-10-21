Art on the Walls, Calm in the Chair: Dentalis Reimagines the Patient Experience

A tri-level sanctuary where contemporary art, curated library, a bar-inspired third-floor lounge, and a 1.2-metre molar sculpture converge to create a multi-sensory destination in partnership with Fiidaa Art.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2025 – Dentalis, a distinctive art-integrated clinic in Tanjong Pagar, has launched an art-led healthcare sanctuary in partnership with Fiidaa Art. The tri-level heritage shophouse on Craig Rd features rotating contemporary art exhibitions, a curated library, and spa-like sensorial design, advancing a holistic approach to care—a fusion of art, culture, and wellness. This creates a cultural destination where every detail reflects an appreciation for design, and where original works are made accessible to emerging collectors. Outside, a 1.2-metre sculptural molar installation named “Molartopia” signals the clinic’s unconventional approach to environment design.

This approach—a fusion of art, culture, and wellness—is central to Dentalis. Each visit becomes an encounter with beauty: art on the walls tells a story, the Assouline Travel Library inspires curiosity, and every detail—from scent to sound—reflects an appreciation for detail and the elegance of contemporary design.

Why Now: When Environment Meets Cultural Intervention



In a city where the wellness economy is growing at a robust annual rate of 7.79%^1, and local estimates show dental anxiety affects nearly 1 in 5 adults^2, the launch addresses a significant gap in the patient environment. Research confirms that dental anxiety is a complex, multifactorial issue that significantly impacts a patient’s ability to receive necessary care^3, often leading to avoidance behavior that results in severe, long-term health complications such as undiagnosed conditions that manifest as chronic pain^5. Additionally, peer-reviewed literature supports the principle that the non-clinical dental environment itself—including elements like design, scent, and music—can influence patient anxiety levels^4. By prioritising environmental design and integrating a dynamic art gallery, Dentalis offers an approach that aims to transform apprehension into ease.



“Beauty lies in craftsmanship—and well-being in experience. Dentalis is more than a clinic; it is a cultural destination where a focus on exceptional care environment is offered amidst art, architecture, and tranquility.” — Dr. Jonathan Liu, Founder of Dentalis

Featured artists include Max Kong, whose meditative, geometric compositions evoke calm and order, and Georgina Gray, whose playful, colourful scenes bring joy and warmth. Together, they transform each visit to Dentalis into an immersive, restorative, and culturally enriching experience.



Design-Led Care Meets Cultural Accessibility



Dentalis’s art-integrated approach intentionally expands art access beyond traditional barriers.



“For most people, galleries might seem intimidating” notes Sangeeta Tibrewala, Founder of Fiidaa Art. “By placing contemporary works in everyday spaces like dental clinics, we’re normalising art as part of daily life, not a special occasion. This is how Singapore can truly become a cultural city through culture embedded in the everyday.”

With these original artworks priced from $500 onwards, pieces are positioned as accessible entry points for emerging collectors—representing a meaningful, permanent investment in personal space that holds lasting cultural value.

We are changing the very definition of a healthcare space,” explains Jennifer Choi, Marketing Director of Dentalis. “This is about inviting the ‘almost collector’ to encounter original art in a therapeutic context. Dentalis transforms that relationship—not through selling, but through simple proximity. The walk becomes a gallery stroll. The wait becomes contemplation. Clinical becomes cultural.”

Molartopia: Where Art Meets Anatomy

Before visitors even step inside, they’re greeted by Molartopia—a 1.2-metre sculptural molar installation at Dentalis’s entrance. Part public art, part anatomical homage, the oversized tooth was designed to be Tanjong Pagar’s most unexpected photo opportunity.

“We wanted to signal from the doorway: this isn’t your typical clinic,” explains Dr. Liu. “Molartopia is cheeky, confident, and completely unapologetic about celebrating dentistry as both science and spectacle.”

The installation transforms the threshold: what could be clinical apprehension becomes curiosity, then a photo, then a smile. Molartopia doesn’t just mark the entrance—it reframes the entire visit before it begins.

A Living Gallery: Art in Motion

Unlike traditional galleries or static clinic decoration, Dentalis operates as a rotating cultural platform. Every three months, Fiidaa Art curates a new collection, ensuring repeat visitors experience fresh perspectives while allowing emerging artists regular exhibition opportunities. This model transforms Dentalis from a gallery into a dynamic cultural engine—one where dentistry and art aren’t fixed experiences, but evolving conversations.

The First Exhibition: The Spaces Between @ Dentalis

Running through to 9 January 2026, The Spaces Between @ Dentalis showcases works by two Singapore-based artists, Max Kong and Georgina Gray, exploring the beauty found in contrasts—between order and play, structure and imagination, calm and colour.

Kong’s rhythmic abstractions draw attention to the negative spaces within and around his forms, while Gray’s vibrant, whimsical worlds fill those in-betweens with wonder and life. Together, their works bridge precision and playfulness, offering visitors a space of comfort, curiosity, and contemplation.

Featured Artists

Max Kong

Max Kong’s concentric square series introduces balance and stillness to the reception area—the first impression that signals Dentalis is a different kind of clinic. His clean, meditative geometry mirrors Dentalis’s philosophy of calm and contemporary design.

Artist’s Perspective:

Max’s geometric works at Dentalis are designed not as decoration but as visual anchors that foster a sense of calm and emotional safety. Through repetition, balance, and the quiet presence of negative space, his compositions invite stillness — easing the nervous system even before a patient’s appointment begins. For Max, Art in a dental clinic isn’t a luxury; it’s an intentional element of the care environment.

About the Artist:

Born in Singapore in 1974, Max Kong holds a Masters of Fine Arts from LASALLE College of the Arts and a Fine Arts degree from RMIT University, Australia. His abstract practice explores unconventional tools and the materiality of paint, resulting in layered surfaces that challenge traditional methods.

A Platinum Award recipient of the 28th UOB Painting of the Year, Max has exhibited across Singapore, Korea, Japan, Thailand, China, and New York. His works are held in collections including the Singapore Art Museum, United Overseas Bank, and the National University of Singapore.

Georgina Gray

Georgina Gray’s vibrant, whimsical works bring warmth and joy to Dentalis’s art space. Her tropical scenes, playful black cats, and dreamlike palettes invite visitors to pause, smile, and reconnect with imagination.

Artist’s Perspective:

“I paint these joyful little worlds to remind us that life’s not all serious business. If my orang utan on a swing or playful black cat made you feel a bit calmer as you headed for your dental treatment, that’s exactly why they’re there,” explains Georgina Gray.

About the Artist:

Georgina is a contemporary artist of British-Chinese descent, currently based in Singapore. Her professional background in graphic design and advertising led her to a career in advertising as a writer before becoming a full-time artist. Her work is a celebration of wanderlust and nature, and often features quirky animals and abstract landscapes in a riot of colours. Working primarily with acrylics on canvas, her paintings evoke a sense of fun and adventure, and provide a little lighthearted escapism from everyday life.



A Space for Culture and Collaboration

The third floor at Dentalis features a bar-inspired lounge designed for media previews, trainings, private events, and brand activations. This versatile area complements the art gallery’s atmosphere, extending the Dentalis philosophy into a dynamic cultural hub for wellness, creativity, and community.

Behind the clinic, a flexible pop-up space invites unexpected collaborations—from specialty coffee concepts to experimental design showcases—with announcements forthcoming.

Interested collaborators and event partners — including brands, curators, or creators seeking a unique venue — are invited to reach out regarding third-floor private event bookings or first-floor pop-up activations.

“We’re in conversations with makers and creators who share our philosophy: that beauty and function aren’t opposites,” says Dr. Liu. “The space will evolve. The art will rotate. This is a cultural organism, not a monument.”



The Spaces Between @ Dentalis Exhibition

52 Craig Rd, Singapore 089690

10 October 2025 – 9 January 2026

Free admission | Mon – Fri 9am – 6pm, Sat 9am – 1pm

Media Assets & Further Information:

https://www.dentalis.clinic/post/the-spaces-between-dentalis

https://fiidaaart.com/collections/the-spaces-between



About Dentalis

Located at 52 Craig Rd, Dentalis is an art-led healthcare sanctuary—a space where contemporary care, curated art, and design-forward wellness converge. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Liu, a dentist with 25+ years of expertise, Dentalis offers comprehensive dental services delivered through digital technology and what he calls “the art of chairside presence”—care that’s as gentle, thoughtful and skillful.

www.dentalis.clinic | IG: @dentalis.sg

About Fiidaa Art

Founded in 2006, Fiidaa Art is a leading Singapore-based art consultancy and gallery that connects people with art that inspires and transforms spaces. Representing artists from over 30 countries, Fiidaa offers bespoke curation and acquisition services that make art a living expression of culture and identity.

www.fiidaaart.com | IG: @fiidaaart