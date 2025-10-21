Fast-Growing Ebike Brand Velotric Surpasses 1,200 Dealer Partners, Expands U.S. Presence, Enhances Customer Experience

Prioritizing test rides, the purchase experience, and after-sales service, Velotric continues to expand its dealer network across the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Velotric, a premium Ebike brand trusted by over 150,000 riders across North America, today announced a major milestone in its dealer network growth. The company has surpassed 1,200 premium bicycle retail partners, now operating in 49 states, marking a remarkable 100% year-over-year growth in revenue.



Velotric’s extensive dealer network now spans 49 states across the U.S.

This rapid expansion reflects both the rising demand for Ebikes, as well as Velotric’s strong foundation in providing excellent products, with every model engineered for superior design and lasting quality trusted by dealers. With its growing network, Velotric continues to go from strength-to-strength, gaining valuable customer insight that directly informs future development of its next-gen Ebikes.

Beyond bikes themselves, Velotric prioritizes a seamless end-to-end customer journey – streamlining every touchpoint from in-store test rides and purchases to ongoing maintenance and service. This commitment is the driving force behind building its local dealer network.

Velotric champions flexible and customized partnership models, working with different stores to co-create high revenue, sustainable businesses. Thanks to the local sales representatives and technical experts, who are waiting to provide responsive assistance and in-store visits for dealer success.

“The numbers don’t lie, this expansion is a result of our hard work and trust we’ve earned from bike shop owners across the U.S,” said Adam Zhang, CEO of Velotric. “With over 1,200 partners, we have created a truly professional, responsive, and reliable ecosystem.”

The company continues to collaborate with top-tier dealers, launching Velotric Showcase Stores, dedicated spaces where customers can experience a full model lineup. To further enhance efficiency, Velotric is continuing to expand availability of parts and accessories.

“I have tested Ebike brands, and Velotric stands tall among the choices out there,” said Steve Smolenski, owner of Joltbike Uniontown in Pennsylvania. “Their quality has never changed since day one. They (Velotric) definitely act on customer feedback, which is great to see.”

For consumers, this expanded dealer presence means easier access to test rides, professional assembly, and localized maintenance and service, removing key barriers to Ebike adoption and delivering a truly seamless and satisfying ownership experience.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

About Velotric

Velotric is a leading Ebike brand in North America, trusted by over 150,000 riders and supported by a network of 1,200+ local shops and service partners. Founded by industry veterans, including Lime’s former hardware co-founder, Velotric unites experts from top brands such as Lime, Giant, Specialized, and Decathlon to create Ebikes that blend innovation, style, and practicality.

Powered by industry-leading technologies like ComfortMax™ and SensorSwap™, Velotric makes riding simpler, smoother, and fun. All bikes are UL2271 / UL2849 certified by UL, with IPX7-rated batteries and IPX6-rated frames, engineered for safety, durability, and all-weather performance.

Velotric: Building a better ride.