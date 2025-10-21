Kuailu Tech Shares AI Smart Office Expansion and Global Strategy at Greater Bay Tech Forum

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuailu Technology (Holdings) Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Kuailu Tech”) was invited to attend the Greater Bay Tech Forum, co-organised by Cyberport Hong Kong and the Guangdong Software Industry Association. The event was supported by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Digital Government Bureau, and other related government bodies, as well as representatives from leading tech enterprises across Guangdong and Hong Kong.

Held on 20 October at Cyberport Hong Kong, the forum gathered representatives from both regions in fields such as artificial intelligence, software development, information security, and engineering technology to discuss the globalisation trends of AI technologies and strategies for technology enterprises expanding overseas.

During the event, the Guangdong Software Industry Association introduced the newly established Guangdong–Hong Kong Software Go-Global Service Alliance. The InvestHK and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) also presented the newly launched Mainland Enterprises Go-Global Taskforce, aimed at supporting mainland enterprises in expanding overseas through Hong Kong as a strategic platform. Several Hong Kong organisations that provide outbound business services — including the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), and Cyberport — also showcased their initiatives and resources designed to assist companies in “going global.”

The forum featured representatives from companies including iFLYTEK, Yonyou Hong Kong, Cherrypicks, and Kuailu Tech, who shared insights on AI applications, data security, and capital market opportunities.

During the session, Yan Qingxi, Director of Hong Kong & Macau Business at iFLYTEK, shared the company’s successful experience of expanding overseas via Hong Kong, including strategies and outcomes in capital financing and listing. Lv Yanzhong, Operations Director at E-Sign, shared insights on serving local clients and advancing global expansion.

Thomas Peng, Senior Business Development Manager at Kuailu Tech, highlighted the company’s approach to leveraging Hong Kong as a strategic hub for AI smart office solutions. “Hong Kong is a vital bridge connecting Mainland China and international markets. Kuailu Tech will use this platform and our technical expertise to roll out intelligent solutions globally and serve more enterprise clients,” he said.

Kuailu Tech will continue to strengthen partnerships with industry organisations, innovative enterprises, and research institutions, promoting the global adoption of AI smart office technologies and supporting enterprises in achieving digital transformation and international growth.

About Kuailu Tech

Kuailu Tech is a global artificial intelligence enterprise dedicated to driving the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprise office through AI technology. Based on its self-developed large model technology, the company has created a new generation of AI office intelligent entities, with capabilities covering a full-scenario intelligent office ecosystem including “AI intelligent office, AI intelligent collaboration, and AI intelligent meetings”. It is a powerful management tool that helps enterprises make smart, rapid, and efficient decisions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing Department, Kuailu Technology

Email: Cora@KuailuTech.com

Official Website:

http://www.kuailutech.com