Levoit Launches All-New Levoit AERO™ Vacuum for Simple, Hassle-Free Cleaning

Expanding its indoor air quality leadership, Levoit makes cleaning easier and home environments fresher with its most advanced vacuum yet

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Levoit, VeSync’s leading smart home wellness brand, today unveiled the AERO, a cordless vacuum engineered to reduce cleaning hassles and support cleaner homes and living. Built on Levoit’s expertise in indoor air quality, AERO combines advanced filtration, a sealed self-emptying system, and minimal-maintenance convenience that keeps cleaning simple and less of a chore. Available now on Amazon and Levoit.com for $499.99.



Levoit AERO™ Vacuum

Cleaner Air, Cleaner Floors: Five-stage filtration with HEPA filter, capturing up to 99.99% of particles down to 0.5 μm, including pollen, dust, and debris to help households support a cleaner home environment.

Five-stage filtration with HEPA filter, capturing up to 99.99% of particles down to 0.5 μm, including pollen, dust, and debris to help households support a cleaner home environment. Truly Hands-Free: Levoit AERO’s auto-empty station uses patented HyperPulse™ negative pressure technology to create powerful suction that fully empties debris into a sealed dust bag with a protective flap that locks in dust and allergens, minimizing dust release. Combined with auto-charging that keeps the vacuum ready for the next session, Levoit AERO is designed to deliver exceptional no-mess convenience.

Levoit AERO’s auto-empty station uses patented HyperPulse™ negative pressure technology to create powerful suction that fully empties debris into a sealed dust bag with a protective flap that locks in dust and allergens, minimizing dust release. Combined with auto-charging that keeps the vacuum ready for the next session, Levoit AERO is designed to deliver exceptional no-mess convenience. Large Dust Bag, Less Maintenance: A generously sized 3.5L dust bag designed to allow significantly more time between emptying, up to 60 days, reducing the need for frequent upkeep.

A generously sized 3.5L dust bag designed to allow significantly more time between emptying, up to 60 days, reducing the need for frequent upkeep. No More Hair Hassles : The upgraded, third-generation TripleStrike™ Technology brush head with four silicone blades resists tangling, moving hair directly into the bin for a smoother, hands-free cleaning experience.

: The upgraded, third-generation TripleStrike™ Technology brush head with four silicone blades resists tangling, moving hair directly into the bin for a smoother, hands-free cleaning experience. Consistent Cleaning Power: With 180 AW suction, AERO maintains reliable pickup across carpets and hard floors.

As people spend more time indoors[1], controlling dust, allergens, and pet dander has become essential to everyday wellness. AERO was designed with that in mind, carrying Levoit’s indoor air-quality expertise from air purification to floor care.

“The launch of AERO marks a pivotal moment in Levoit’s journey to redefine what home wellness means,” said Simeon Jupp, Vice President, Global R&D at VeSync. “For years, we’ve led the market in air purification, and with Levoit AERO, we’re extending that expertise from the air you breathe to the surfaces you walk on. Every feature was designed with one goal in mind: making home wellness effortless, so our customers can live cleaner, better lives.”

AERO joins Levoit’s line of award-winning cordless vacuums—including the LVAC-200 and LVAC-300—that have earned thousands of positive reviews and become trusted favorites among households globally.

About Levoit

Levoit elevates home wellness. From the air you breathe to the ground you walk on, we design smart humidifiers, air purifiers, vacuums, and fans that transform your home into a space of ease and comfort. Our app gives you full control of your home base, enabling you to monitor air quality, adjust humidity, and set timers and schedules with the tap of a screen. As part of the VeSync family of brands, Levoit continues our company’s mission to build the home of the future. Learn more at www.levoit.com and follow Levoit on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

About VeSync

Headquartered in Tustin, Calif., VeSync is a leading global smart home technology company empowering everyday wellness through innovative technology and thoughtful design. The company designs and delivers consumer appliances and wellness products that simplify routines and support better living under its family of brands: Levoit, Cosori, and Etekcity, all integrated through the VeSync app for seamless smart living. VeSync holds more than 125 patents worldwide, and its award-winning products lead in their categories. VeSync develops smart, connected solutions that enhance everyday life for millions of households across North America, Europe, and Asia. www.vesync.com.

