LingoAce Named to 2026 GSV 150 for the Third Time

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LingoAce has been named to the 2026 GSV 150, earning milestone recognition as one of the world’s most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills—marking the third time the company has received this honor.

Using a proprietary rubric—including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile—GSV evaluated more than 3,000 global companies to determine the 2026 GSV 150. For the first time, the list includes publicly listed companies—capturing all EdTech leaders demonstrating top-line growth and generating at least double-digit millions in annual revenue. Collectively, the 150 companies surpass $50 billion in annual revenue, reach over 3 billion learners, and continue to strengthen profitability, with two-thirds now cash flow positive and collective EBITDA up 14% year-over-year.

“Being named to the GSV 150 again is a strong testament to our mission to transform learning through technology innovation,” said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce. “AI is redefining what personalized learning truly means. At LingoAce, we are leveraging AI and educators to co-elevate—technology providing precision, while teachers ignite curiosity. This milestone motivates us to keep pushing boundaries, helping learners everywhere grow with confidence and curiosity, and thrive as global citizens.”

“The fusion of AI and education is driving new learning experiences and enabling more engaging learning modalities in audio and video,” says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. “This transformation is evident in the GSV 150 with the rise of innovative hyper-growers—companies at or above $50 million in ARR and growing their top line in the triple digits.”

Founded in 2017, LingoAce is a global EdTech company reimagining language and math learning through technology. Since achieving profitability in its core business and positive cash flow in 2024, the company has continued to scale responsibly and innovate with financial discipline. From live online classrooms to offline learning centers across Singapore, the U.S., and Australia, LingoAce blends advanced learning analytics with real educator insight to create deeply personalized learning journeys for more than 400,000 learners in over 100 countries globally. The company remains committed to its mission of making learning more effective and engaging, continuously exploring how technology can amplify educators’ impact, inspire curiosity, and unlock every learner’s full potential.

By sector, 53% of the GSV 150 serve K-12, followed by 43% workforce learning, 37% higher education, 15% adult consumer learning, and 3% early childhood; a third of the companies stretch across multiple “PreK to Gray” sectors. Most of the 2026 companies are based in North America (60% in the U.S. and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from Europe (14%), India (9%), and China (6%). Year to date, the GSV 150 companies have raised over $5.5 billion across venture capital, private equity, private debt, and IPO proceeds.

See the list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150, and join many of them at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, April 12-15 in San Diego.

About LingoAce

LingoAce is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning for kids more engaging, effective, and accessible through technology. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has global operations throughout the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Backed by the world’s top investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has a roster of more than 5,000 professionally certified teachers and has taught more than 20 million classes to PreK-12 learners in more than 100 countries. In 2023, LingoAce was named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150 list of the world’s most transformative edtech companies for the second year in a row. In 2025, LingoAce won the EdTechX Asia Pacific Award, and was recognized on the 2026 GSV 150 list for the third time. Learn more about LingoAce: https://www.lingoace.com/.

About GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for the entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, educators, workforce leaders, and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector and convening over 7,000 annually. Launched in 2010 and now in its 17th year, ASU+GSV Summit is hosted by GSV Summit, LLC and is the preeminent platform for connecting ideas, communities, and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. GSV Summit’s mission—that ALL people deserve equal access to the future—is grounded in the belief that scaled innovations across PreK to Gray learning are critical to achieving this goal. Learn more at asugsvsummit.com.