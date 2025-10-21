Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 16,000 New Parts Added in Third Quarter of 2025

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As an authorized global distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.
Last quarter, Mouser launched almost 16,500 part numbers ready for shipment, with over 11,000 introduced in July alone.
Some of the products introduced by Mouser from July through September include:
- Renesas Electronics RA2T1 64MHz Motor Control Microcontrollers
The Renesas Electronics RS2T1 microcontrollers (MCUs), available from Mouser, are specifically designed for single-motor applications such as fans, power tools, home appliances, and many more. These MCUs, based on the Arm® Cortex®-M23 processor, feature a 3-channel sample and hold (S&H) function that simultaneously detects the 3-phase current values of Brushless DC (BLDC) motors. This method provides superior control accuracy as opposed to sequential measurement methods. The RA2T1 devices also offer safety features critical in motor control applications.
- Arduino ABX00143 Nano R4
The Nano R4 by Arduino is a compact and powerful development platform designed for makers, educators, and engineers working on embedded and internet of things (IoT) projects. The Nano R4 features a powerful microcontroller based on the Arm Cortex-M4 processor, offering enhanced performance, increased memory, and integrated Wi-Fi®. It also includes a USB Type-C® connector, a built-in RGB LED, and a Qwiic I2C connector for seamless integration with sensors and modules. The Nano R4 board is offered in two variants. The ABX00143 features pre-installed headers for easy prototyping, while the ABX00142 features castellated/through-hole pins for SMD mounting.
- Bosch BHI385 Smart Programmable AI Sensor
The Bosch BHI385 is an intelligent inertial measurement unit (IMU) that delivers accurate acceleration measurement up to ±28 g – enabling precise motion analysis for high-impact events across sports, fitness, and gaming. The sensor combines a gyroscope and accelerometer with embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an integrated 32-bit microprocessor, creating a complete programmable system based on Bosch Sensortec’s field-proven IMU platform. Low power consumption and embedded intelligence make it a perfect fit for wearables, hearables, and edge AI systems.
- HARTING har-flexicon® Connectors for Ethernet and SPE
The har-flexicon connectors from HARTING are specifically designed and tested for Ethernet applications, ensuring robust and consistent connectivity. This connector series supports a variety of Ethernet standards and power options, including Single Pair Ethernet (SPE). SPE is a new Ethernet communication standard that enables power and data to coexist on a single pair of wires, referred to as Power over Data Line (PoDL). This allows for faster data transfer and reduced wiring complexity and costs for industrial automation, edge computing, automotive networks, Industrial IoT, and smart building applications.
