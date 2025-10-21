RedBox Storage Marks a Decade of Thought Leadership by Redefining Security with “Red Vault”, a Pioneering Solution for Hong Kong’s Most Valued Possessions

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a city where space is the luxury, the security of one’s valuables is essential. Celebrating a decade of trust and innovation, RedBox Storage today announces the launch of “Red Vault”, a pioneering, professional-grade self-storage solution. This industry-first offering sets a new benchmark in security, engineered specifically for the uncompromising needs of discerning individuals, families and businesses in Hong Kong.



The Red Vault. Engineered for total peace of mind, providing unparalleled security for your most valued possessions.

From Compliance to Confidence: A New Standard in Protection

For ten years, RedBox Storage has built its reputation on the foundation of safety, adherence and compliance to all Hong Kong Fire Services Department (FSD) and Buildings Department (BD) safety regulations. “Red Vault” elevates this commitment to a new level.

Co-designed with Authorized Persons and Registered Structural Engineers, Red Vault is a fortress for your valuables. Red Vault comprises of certified materials with 60 minutes of fire resistance — double the government requirement in terms of fire resistance duration at temperatures up to 1000°C. This is not just a specification; it is the promise of sufficient time to protect what matters most during an emergency.

Furthermore, each Red Vault unit is equipped with independent heat detector and alarm system that signals directly to the Hong Kong Fire Services Communications Centre for immediate response. As a fully self-contained unit, Red Vault is sealed with a dust-proof ceiling and equipped with dedicated lighting — creating a private, pristine yet functional environment engineered for total peace of mind.

A Philosophy of Protection

“We designed Red Vault with a profound understanding of what our customers entrust to us,” said Mr. Oliver Leung, Senior Director of Projects & Development. “It often goes beyond monetary value. It’s about a box of irreplaceable family photos, a lifetime’s collection of art, or the critical documents that form the backbone of a business. These are assets whose value cannot be quantified. Red Vault is a promise, engineered to the highest standards, to protect that legacy.”

Ms. KK Chan, Director of Marketing, added, “Our 10th anniversary isn’t just a milestone; it’s a moment to renew our promise to our customers. Red Vault is that promise made tangible. We wanted to give back in the most meaningful way possible, and that meant raising the bar for the entire industry. This is more than a product; it’s a testament to how professional and secure storage in Hong Kong can be.”

The Complete RedBox Experience

Red Vault clients also benefit from the full range of premium features available across RedBox facilities, ensuring a seamless and secure experience from start to finish:

Pristine Environment : 24/7 climate and humidity control protects personal and document archives from Hong Kong’s challenging climate.

: 24/7 climate and humidity control protects personal and document archives from challenging climate. Fortified Access : The entire facility is under 24/7 CCTV surveillance and governed by a smart access system, ensuring only authorized customers can gain entry.

: The entire facility is under 24/7 CCTV surveillance and governed by a smart access system, ensuring only authorized customers can gain entry. Unmatched Convenience: From personal lockers to expansive 300 sq. ft. units, flexible terms, dedicated parking, and on-site packing supplies, every detail is tailored to the customer’s needs.

An Invitation to Experience the Gold Standard

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, RedBox Storage invites new customers to experience this new paradigm of security. From now until November 30, 2025, experience Red Vault with an exclusive 50% off anniversary offer.

To learn more about the Red Vault and the 10th-anniversary offer, visit https://www.redboxstorage.com.hk/en/storage-solution/redvault or contact the customer service team at +852 2687 3288.

About RedBox Storage

Acquired by global investment giant Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, RedBox Storage has established itself as a premier storage specialist, offering innovative and flexible solutions for individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation, unmatched quality, and customer-centric service, RedBox Storage helps our customers make space for what truly matters in life.

For more information about RedBox Storage Hong Kong, visit www.redboxstorage.com.hk.

Media Contact

KK Chan

Director of Marketing

RedBox Storage

kk.chan@redboxstorage.com.hk