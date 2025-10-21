Vegatron Unveils Next-Gen Fuel Management Software in Singapore, Accelerating Digital Transformation in Oil and Gas

Vegatron Diesel Truck

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2025 – Vegatron Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based leader in oil and gas distribution and speciality lubricants, is strengthening its technology roadmap through the ongoing advancement of its Vegatron V-7 Smart Technology System, a proprietary fuel management software built from scratch as a long-term strategy to drive sustainable efficiency, informed decision-making, and seamless operations.

Empowering Businesses Through Technology

The Vegatron V-7 Smart Technology System combines real-time data, automation, and secure cloud-based access to help businesses manage orders, accounts, and reports with greater efficiency. As a comprehensive fuel management software, it supports digital invoicing, e-signature authorisations, and centralised dashboards that improve visibility and operational control.

Designed with usability in mind, the platform allows users to automate recurring workflows and consolidate financial and operational data within a single system. Its flexibility suits businesses of all sizes, helping them optimise refuelling services, monitor consumption patterns, and enhance productivity through a connected, data-driven process.

From Fuel Supplier to Digital Innovator

Vegatron has grown from a trusted fuel supplier in Singapore into a forward-looking company that integrates digital solutions within the energy sector. The introduction of the V-7 fuel management software marked a significant step in this evolution, providing businesses with a comprehensive smart operations platform that enables efficient order management, real-time tracking of usage, and streamlined administrative workflows.

This strategic shift reflects Vegatron’s belief that innovation must be built in-house to ensure long-term adaptability and continuous improvement. By creating the V-7 Smart Technology System from the ground up, the company has developed more than just a management application; it has established a framework for future digital growth in the energy industry.

Driving Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry

Vegatron’s continued development of V-7 reflects its broader vision for digital transformation in the oil and gas industry. By integrating automation into fuel and lubricant management, the company is bridging conventional energy operations with modern business automation technology. The continuous improvement of the Vegatron V-7 Smart Technology System signals Vegatron’s intent to introduce new capabilities to the industry and maintain a culture of iterative product enhancement.

Chief Executive Officer Mr Daniel Koh stated, “The V-7 system demonstrates how technology can simplify daily operations while supporting sustainability goals. Our objective is to develop digital solutions that enable businesses to manage resources efficiently and make informed decisions in an increasingly competitive environment.”

Commitment to Sustainability and Efficiency

The development of Vegatron’s fuel management software supports more sustainable business practices. Features such as digital invoicing and e-documentation help reduce paper usage while improving operational efficiency and transparency. Streamlined processes also support cost savings and stronger data security for clients.

Vegatron remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions within its own operations and across its network of partners. The company’s ongoing enhancements to the Vegatron V-7 Smart Technology System demonstrate a sustained commitment to modernising energy workflows while upholding the reliability and service standards expected of leading oil and gas trading companies in Singapore.Hashtag: #vegatron #oil&gas #fueldistributor #dieselsupplier

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Vegatron

Vegatron Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based company specialising in the distribution of petroleum and speciality lubricants. As a trusted diesel supplier in Singapore, Vegatron provides reliable products and technology-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency across diverse industries. Guided by its mission to bring digitisation to the fuel and lubricant sector, the company develops proprietary tools, such as the Vegatron V-7 Smart Technology System, to simplify operations and support sustainability.

For more information, visit https://vegatron.com.sg.