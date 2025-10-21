Xtep Launches Inaugural X-RUN CAMP for The Standard Chartered Heritage Marathon Hanoi in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the strategic technology partner and exclusive gear sponsor of The Standard Chartered Heritage Marathon Hanoi, Xtep proudly supported the official launch of the SCHM X-RUN CAMP, held on October 19, 2025. Co-hosted by Xtep and Standard Chartered, the camp commenced at 5:00 a.m. at Hoang Mai Stadium.



The Standard Chartered Heritage Marathon Hanoi X-RUN CAMP

The Standard Chartered Heritage Marathon Hanoi has established itself as one of Vietnam’s premier running events, attracting nearly 2,000 international athletes from close to 60 countries annually. Known for its challenging course and humid conditions, the race demands a high level of endurance and pacing strategy—placing significant responsibility on its official pacers, who must maintain precise timing under variable circumstances. “The professionalism and reliability of pacers are crucial to the event’s integrity and every runner’s experience,” emphasized Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tri–Chief Executive Officer, DHA Vietnam. “They are not just pace-setters; they are leaders on the course” Now in its seventh consecutive year as the event’s official apparel sponsor, Xtep was entrusted by the organizing committee to launch the inaugural SCHM X-RUN CAMP—a decision that underscores the brand’s proven commitment and expertise in advancing Vietnam’s running ecosystem.



The Exciting Training Moments of the Pacers

The SCHM X-RUN CAMP was designed specifically for the event’s official pacers and 50 elite runners, providing them with a comprehensive training experience. The camp equipped participants with professional coaching, race-simulated environments, and high-performance footwear from the 160X, 260X, and 360X series. Through tailored programs—including running form drills and 1,000-meter interval sessions—participants refined their rhythm control and energy management strategies. The camp’s intensive curriculum was designed to help pacers stabilize their pacing and build race-day confidence, enabling them to deliver more accurate and dependable guidance to the broader running community. By integrating cutting-edge equipment with specialized training, Xtep elevated the competency of the official pacing team, reinforcing the marathon’s international stature as a professionally driven event.



The training moments of the XRC runners in Haiphong, Vietnam

Throughout October, Xtep Vietnam is also collaborating with the XRC running community to host three joint routine training sessions across Vietnam’s key regions: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and Haiphong. These sessions, integrated into the XRC’s regular training schedule, are open to all registered participants of The Standard Chartered Heritage Marathon Hanoi and feature professional guidance combined with experience in Xtep’s high-performance footwear, including the 160X 7.0. Designed to help runners build stamina, refine strategy, and push toward new personal bests, the initiative extends Xtep’s professional running support beyond specialized camps and into the community’s ongoing training rhythm.

The successful launch of the first-ever SCHM X-RUN CAMP in Vietnam underscores the brand’s commitment to deepening its roots in the local running community. This initiative not only builds momentum for the Hanoi Marathon on November 9 but also reflects Xtep’s strategic focus on nurturing running culture at the grassroots level in key Southeast Asian markets. As more runners join the XRC training initiatives, the energy surrounding the event and the performance level of participants are expected to climb. The Xtep XRC community will continue to serve as a key platform for connection and growth among Vietnamese runners, pushing the sport toward a more performance-driven and community-focused future through structured training and shared resources.

As part of its continued engagement, Xtep invites all running enthusiasts to visit its booth at the Hanoi Marathon Expo from November 7 to 9, where the brand will showcase its professional running products and host interactive sessions with KOLs and athletes. Attendees can also participate in daily lucky draws to win practical accessories like socks and bags, with a chance to receive a pair of the high-performance 160X 7.0 running shoes. Stay updated on Xtep’s activities by following @Xtep Vietnam on Facebook.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group launched its global strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K•SWISS, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands. For more about XTEP, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/