Agoda Data Unveils Popularity of Breakfast-Included Stays Among Asian Travelers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With culinary travel on the rise across Asia this year, digital travel platform Agoda’s latest ranking reveals which Asian travelers are most eager to book accommodations with a complimentary breakfast. According to searches made on Agoda in August, Indian travelers are leading the charge in prioritizing breakfast-included stays, with 14% using the breakfast filter as part of their accommodation searches.

A complimentary breakfast is a key consideration for many Asian travelers when booking accommodations. This amenity ranks as the second most popular search filter on Agoda, just after star ratings, underscoring the importance of a hearty breakfast as a staple of the travel experience.

The preference for breakfast-included stays also highlights a broader trend among travelers who seek convenience and value in their accommodation experiences. A complimentary breakfast not only provides a cost-effective start to the day but also offers a taste of local flavors and hospitality. This trend is particularly evident in the diverse culinary offerings available across Asia, where breakfast can range from traditional dishes to international favorites.

Indian travelers are not the only ones looking to start their travels sunny side up. Thailand and Malaysia follow close behind to round out the top three nationalities with high demand for breakfast-included stays. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Vietnam round out the top eight Asian travelers most likely to care about the availability of a complimentary breakfast.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “For many travelers, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, offering fuel to power their adventures and the opportunity to sample local flavors. With Agoda’s user-friendly platform and search features, travelers can easily find accommodations that cater to their breakfast preferences, ensuring a great start to their day.”

Travelers looking for the perfect breakfast-included stay can start their search on Agoda to select from over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.