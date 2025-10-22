Appian Partners with Wotton Kearney to Transform Claims and Reporting Management with AI-Powered Solution

New system expected to save significant lawyer hours

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a strategic partnership with Wotton Kearney, Asia-Pacific’s leading specialist insurance and risk legal business, to transform their legal matter management operations through an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution called “OSCAR” (Organised System for Claims and Reporting).

The digital transformation initiative will modernise Wotton Kearney’s core operational processes, replacing legacy systems with the Appian Platform to deliver enhanced client reporting, streamlined matter management and significant efficiency gains.

Wotton Kearney’s current manual processes for client reporting and matter tracking rely heavily on time-intensive operations and consume substantial resources.

The new system is predicted to save significant lawyer hours annually and is expected to go live by early April 2026. The time saved from eliminating manual reporting tasks will allow Wotton Kearney to redirect activity to high value, client facing work.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation in our legal service delivery,” said Charles Simon, Managing Partner, Casualty & Operations at Wotton Kearney. “By integrating Appian, we’re enhancing accessibility, responsiveness and value for our clients while positioning ourselves at the forefront of legal technology innovation.”

Built on the Appian Platform, “OSCAR” will leverage AI for automated data extraction, eliminating manual data entry and improving accuracy across complex legal matter management workflows. The new system will incorporate AI in Intelligent Document Processing, email classification and document generation, while also seamlessly integrating with Wotton Kearney’s financial ERP system and automating client reporting with real-time insights.

The partnership represents another milestone in Wotton Kearney’s impressive growth journey since its founding in 2002, growing from two partners to 95 partners and a dynamic force of over 500 lawyers across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand.

“This partnership aligns with Wotton Kearney’s shift toward digital-first solutions and proactive legal support. As a trusted advisor to insurers and corporates across APAC, we’re proud to partner with Appian to extend our reach and impact,” commented Simon. “Appian’s platform enables us to build a solution that perfectly aligns with our unique operational requirements and client expectations. This isn’t just about adopting new technology, it’s about fundamentally enhancing how we serve our clients and manage complex legal matters.”

The new system directly supports Wotton Kearney’s mission to deliver exceptional value to their insurance, government and corporate clients across the Asia-Pacific region. Enhanced reporting capabilities will provide clients with greater transparency and insights into their legal matters, while improved operational efficiency will enable faster response times and more competitive service delivery.

“We’re excited to partner with Wotton Kearney as they transform their legal operations through intelligent automation,” said Luke Thomas, Area Vice President of Asia Pacific & Japan at Appian. “By combining Appian’s AI-powered automation with Wotton Kearney’s deep expertise in insurance and risk, we’re delivering a platform that eliminates complexity, accelerates reporting and creates more time for lawyers to focus on their clients. This is a powerful example of how the legal industry can reimagine its operations with Appian to achieve both efficiency and innovation at scale.”

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organisations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter ).

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/appian_caption_2700px_logo-1.jpg