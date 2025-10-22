Binance Offers Direct USD Deposits and Withdrawals Worldwide through BPay Global

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Binance , the global blockchain company behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced it is offering direct USD deposits and withdrawals for its users in over 70 countries.



Binance Launches Direct USD Deposits and Withdrawals for Retail and Corporate Users via BPay Global, a Payments Service Provider licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, part of the Binance Group.

Through BPay Global—a Payments Service Provider licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and part of the Binance Group—retail and corporate users in eligible countries will be able to easily fund, store and convert USD to crypto from their fiat wallet and vice versa. USD deposits and withdrawals are available via SWIFT bank transfers with zero fees for deposits from Binance and also credit/debit card, ApplePay and GooglePay.

“After much anticipation, we are happy to offer our users direct on- and off-ramp for USD, the most used currency for transactions around the world, which caters to our diverse global user base and their needs,” said Binance VP of Fiat Thomas Gregory. “Providing wider USD services allows us to further lower entry barriers to crypto with low costs and enhances the user experience within our platform known for its world-class security.”

BPay Global provides Binance users with a fiat e-wallet designed to allow them to store their own funds with a regulated entity in global fiat currencies, including USD, and to use them directly on the Binance platform.

About BPay Global

BPay Global B.S.C (c) is a Payment Services Provider registered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Ancillary Service Provider – Payment Service Provider (PSP).