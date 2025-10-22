CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 IGNITES CAMBODIA’S RISE AS ASEAN’S NEXT CULINARY & HOSPITALITY HUB

Cambodia’s premier F&B and Hospitality showcase unites global exhibitors, culinary masters, and industry leaders to accelerate growth, nurture talent, and strengthen international connections.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cambodia’s culinary, hospitality, and tourism industries took a major step forward today with the grand opening of CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025, the nation’s No.1 international F&B and Hospitality exhibition.

Held from 22–24 October 2025 at the Diamond Island Exhibition and Convention Centre (DIECC), the three-day showcase brings together over 250 exhibitors from across the globe and more than 6,000 trade professionals. With world-class exhibitors, dynamic live competitions, and strategic knowledge-sharing, the event cements Cambodia’s status as a rising force in Southeast Asia’s culinary and hospitality landscape.

The opening ceremony was officiated by H.E. Huot Hak, Minister of the Ministry of Tourism, Oknha Lim Socheat Vice President of Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Malaysia & Cambodia, Informa Markets, joined by senior dignitaries, industry leaders, and media representatives. Guests were welcomed with inspiring addresses that reflected Cambodia’s aspirations for growth, professionalism, and global engagement.

“Tourism is one of the most dynamic pillars of Cambodia’s economy, and its strength depends on the skills, services, and innovation of our hospitality and F&B sectors. CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL continues it’s legacy as a vital platform to showcase our capabilities, attract investment, and inspire excellence that aligns with Cambodia’s sustainable tourism vision,” said H.E. Huot Hak, Minister of Tourism.

Tourism contributed about 9.4% to Cambodia’s GDP in 2024, with international arrivals reaching approximately 6.7 million visitors, a 22.9% increase from the previous year. As Cambodia continues to strengthen its position as a rising star in ASEAN tourism, CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 plays a crucial role as a key driver of growth and innovation in the sector.

From smart point-of-sale systems and energy-efficient kitchen equipment to gourmet innovations, wines, and integrated hospitality solutions, the exhibition provides local enterprises with access to global innovations that can raise service standards and improve competitiveness.

“This exhibition highlights the strength and potential of Cambodian enterprises while creating opportunities for international collaboration. It is a testament to the Kingdom’s readiness to compete regionally and globally in F&B, hospitality, and tourism,” said Oknha Lim Socheat, Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 goes beyond just product showcases, to strengthen talent development, promote Khmer’s culinary heritage, and create pathways for youth employment. The event features a comprehensive programme of activities including:

Seminar Series , an exclusive three-day panel, lead by top chefs from Cambodia Chefs Association (CCA).

, an exclusive three-day panel, lead by top chefs from Heritage on a Plate , a cooking demonstration spotlighting Cambodian cuisine to global audiences.

, a cooking demonstration spotlighting Cambodian cuisine to global audiences. Davinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2025 , bringing the region’s top baristas to serve up their finest brews.

, bringing the region’s top baristas to serve up their finest brews. Wine Service Competition & Cocktail Demo 2025 , a showcase of the elegance of professional wine service

, a showcase of the elegance of professional wine service The Tourism Career Fair 2025, linking young Cambodians to hospitality careers and industry opportunities

“CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL is more than an exhibition – it is a catalyst for growth, cultural exchange, and professional excellence. With strong government backing, this platform connects Cambodia’s rich culinary traditions with the global marketplace while supporting the nation’s journey towards becoming a premier ASEAN hub for tourism and hospitality,” noted Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Malaysia & Cambodia, Informa Markets.

Looking ahead, Cambodia is pursuing Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a world-class, sustainable, and competitive tourism destination. With rising international investment, rapid hotel and F&B expansion, and a young workforce eager to join the industry, events like CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

“As Cambodia deepens integration within the ASEAN community, platforms like CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL are essential in showcasing Cambodian excellence, attracting new investment, and nurturing the talent and infrastructure needed to establish the Kingdom as a top culinary and hospitality destination in the region,” added H.E. Huot Hak.

CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 runs from 22-24 October 2025 at the Diamond Island Exhibition and Convention Centre (DIECC), Phnom Penh, and is open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For more information, visit https://www.camfoodhotel.com/ or contact the organisers directly.

CONTACT:

Sothy Propey

propey.sothy@informa.com