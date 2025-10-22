China Automotive News: Global Launch of LANDKING Technological Innovations Continues to Deepen Overseas Markets

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 18, Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle’s LANDKING unveiled its latest generation of intelligent products, injecting new momentum into global markets with advanced technology and scenario-based solutions. Nearly 300 new models were showcased, highlighting the group’s comprehensive industrial layout and innovation strength.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Weichai Group, the company is deeply integrated into the group’s global innovation network. Supported by operations in over 150 countries and regions and nearly 3,000 service stations, it has established a full value chain from powertrain systems to complete vehicles.

Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle now offers a full product range from 2.5 to 18 tons, covering pure electric, hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell, clean diesel, and natural gas technologies. This diversified strategy ensures adaptability to evolving market demands and maintains technological leadership across segments.

To handle diverse operating conditions worldwide, LANDKING promotes localized adaptive development. For instance, heat management systems are reinforced for the extreme climates of the Middle East; anti-corrosion technologies have been upgraded for humid and saline environments in Southeast Asia, the CIS, and the Americas; and mountain-specific models have been engineered for countries with complex terrain.

The newly released LANDKING product lineup includes the X7 new energy and fuel series, X1 pure electric mini truck, and the large VAN series, all designed to meet global logistics and commercial transport needs.

The X7 light truck features a 2,120 mm ultra-wide cab and flat-floor design, maximizing interior space. With a 200 kW•h battery, the largest in its class, it delivers exceptional endurance through regenerative braking and load-adaptive control. The L2+ ADAS system, integrating LDW, FCW, AEB, and ESC, provides top-tier safety performance.

The X1 mini truck adopts a 1,650 mm wide-body cab with a customized chassis, improving handling and comfort by 8%. Its column-mounted shifter enhances smart operation, while a low cargo platform and under-2-meter height make it ideal for height-restricted areas.

The new energy large VAN offers 5.9–7 m length options, 1200 N•m torque, and 150 kW power. It includes EBD, ABS, ESC, dual airbags, and four-wheel disc brakes, with a dual rear-wheel drive allowing a 3.3-ton payload.

Driven by innovation, LANDKING’s new generation will empower users worldwide to maximize operational value and co-create a green logistics ecosystem through intelligent, efficient, and sustainable mobility solutions.