Citibank is Ranked No. 1 Among Banks in Singapore for Total Experience in Report by Independent Research Firm

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Citibank was ranked first out of six banks in the inaugural Singapore total customer experience score rankings, 2025 report by global research and advisory firm Forrester.

The Total Experience Score is a composite of Forrester’s Brand Experience (BX) Index and Customer Experience (CX) Index scores that measure the perceptions that both noncustomers and customers form based on their cumulative interactions with a brand.

Yeo Wenxian, Citibank Singapore Chief Executive Officer, said: “This ranking validates Citibank’s commitment to serving our clients holistically, and reflects our strong global brand among customers and non-customers. From the 100+ digital enhancements in 2024 to specially curated experiences, we are focused on client-centric innovation that delivers exceptional value, and building lasting, trusted relationships across generations.”

The latest Forrester recognition follows Citibank winning the Best Digital Experience at the Asian Experience Awards 2025 and Best Wealth Manager South Asia at the Digital CX Awards 2025. Citi Singapore was named Best International Bank award at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

In the last 12 months from May 2024, Citibank has rolled out a slew of customer initiatives aimed at making bank more seamless, convenient and secure. These included enhancements in the transaction authorization journey slashing the time it takes for client to authorize to seconds with a single mobile click in a secure and seamless manner. Clients also enjoy an improved eBrokerage experience allowing them to top up funds and open brokerage accounts within minutes using the Straight Through Operations process with predictive search, seamless design, and upfront error checks.

Gourab Kundu, Head of Digital Growth for Asia South Wealth, said: “We will continue to boost our client experience and build on our ranking. Since May 2025, we have already launched over 20 enhancements including Singpass onboarding, a gateway for Accredited Investors and curated dashboards for our client advisors to deepen client engagement. We are looking at further enhancing the app curated for Wealth customers and productivity tools for client advisors in the coming months.”

