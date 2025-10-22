CLIQ MC Sets the Standard for Google Ads Performance Across Australia

Specialist Google Ads agency now manages more than $10 million in annual ad spend, raising the bar for performance and accountability nationwide.

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CLIQ MC, Australia’s leading premium Google Ads management agency, is redefining what businesses should expect from their advertising partner. With more than $10 million in annual ad spend now under management and hundreds of campaigns optimised every month, CLIQ MC has become the benchmark for performance, strategy and transparency in digital advertising.

Across its national portfolio, the agency consistently delivers measurable outcomes that outperform industry averages: driving stronger returns, reduced cost-per-acquisition and improved conversion efficiency for brands across retail, property, professional services and technology sectors. In the past 12 months alone, clients have reported an average 35% uplift in conversion rates within 90 days, underscoring CLIQ MC’s data-driven methodology and hands-on campaign management.

Unlike generalist digital marketing firms, CLIQ MC operates as a dedicated Google Ads specialist, partnering with a select group of clients that value precision, accountability and strategic oversight. Every account is actively managed by senior performance specialists, not automated software – meaning all decisions are guided by real-time data and human insight.

“At CLIQ MC, our focus is on clarity and results,” said Tim Buttery, Owner and Co-Director. “We don’t just run ads, we engineer campaigns that perform consistently above market benchmarks. Our goal is to set a higher standard for what Google Ads management in Australia should look like.”

Looking ahead, CLIQ MC plans to expand its national footprint and introduce new AI-driven optimisation frameworks to further enhance campaign efficiency and accountability. As digital advertising continues to evolve, the agency remains focused on setting benchmarks that push the industry forward, ensuring Australian businesses benefit from the most advanced and effective Google Ads management available.

About CLIQ MC

CLIQ MC is a full-service public relations and digital communications agency specialising in strategic media, brand visibility and performance marketing. Recognised for its premium Google Ads management, the agency combines creative storytelling with data-led optimisation to help businesses achieve measurable growth and market leadership. With more than $10 million in annual ad spend now managed across Australia, CLIQ MC partners with brands that value accountability, transparency and performance-driven strategy.

