Duck Creek Technologies Wins IDC FinTech Real Results Award for Insurance Transformation

Recognition highlights Duck Creek’s measurable impact on HDFC ERGO’s digital transformation journey

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announced it has been named a co-winner in the 2025 IDC FinTech Real Results Awards in the Insurance Transformation category. The award recognizes Duck Creek’s work with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India’s leading private sector general insurer, showcasing measurable, future-enabling change in the insurance industry.

The IDC FinTech Real Results program honors technology providers that have delivered tangible business outcomes for financial institutions. Duck Creek’s submission was selected from a competitive pool of global entries, with judges citing the project’s quantifiable impact and strategic value to HDFC ERGO’s transformation journey.

“Being recognized by IDC for our work with HDFC ERGO is a proud moment for Duck Creek,” said Christian Erickson, Managing Director APAC, Duck Creek Technologies. “This award reflects our commitment to helping insurers modernize their operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive innovation at scale. We’re honored to be part of HDFC ERGO’s transformation story.”

HDFC ERGO selected Duck Creek to streamline core operations, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate product innovation. Leveraging Duck Creek’s SaaS-based platform, HDFC ERGO modernized its policy administration and underwriting, reduced time-to-market for new products, and improved service delivery across digital channels.

“Our collaboration with Duck Creek has been instrumental in delivering faster services to our customers,” said Sriram Naganathan, President and Chief Technology Officer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance. “Their technology and expertise enabled us to achieve real, measurable outcomes that position us for long-term success. We’re thrilled to see this collaboration being recognized by IDC.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

About HDFC ERGO:

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, one of the leading private sector general insurance companies of India, whose promoters are HDFC Bank Limited, one of India’s leading private sector banks, and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience.

HDFC ERGO offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touchpoint and milestone.

The Company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with 299 branches and 600+ digital offices across India. HDFC ERGO’s technology platform has empowered the customers to avail services digitally on a 24×7 basis, with 70%+ claims for retail products intimated digitally and over 80% of service interactions are catered digitally of which 10% are AI led. The Company issued ~3.4 crore policies in FY25 and has one of the best claims payout ratios in the General Insurance industry.

