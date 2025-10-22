Fibocom (0638.HK) Officially Listed on HKEX Main Board as the First “A+H” Wireless Communication Module Company

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (300638.SZ | 0638.HK), a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and edge AI solutions, commenced trading today on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), making history as the first Chinese wireless communication module company to achieve a dual A+H listing.

The listing ceremony began at 9:30 AM, with Chairman Zhang Tianyu and CEO Ying Lingpeng jointly striking the gong, symbolizing Fibocom’s official launch on the Hong Kong market. Attended by key industry figures, strategic partners, and honored guests, the event celebrated this historic milestone for the company.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Zhang Tianyu emphasized:

” Today’s listing is a milestone and a new beginning. Leveraging this achievement, we will continue to innovate, maintain our leadership in wireless module solutions, expand investments in edge AI and robotics, and grow our global presence, delivering superior products and services while creating greater value for customers. While strengthening the foundation of ‘Connecting Everything,’ we have fully embarked on a strategic upgrade toward ‘Intelligent Connectivity of Everything.’ Looking ahead, Fibocom is committed to deeply embedding AI into every scenario and device, achieving a transformative leap from simple connectivity to intelligent connectivity.”

Fibocom’s listing on HKEX marks a significant milestone in our global growth journey. We will continue expanding our international market presence, deepening collaborations with strategic partners worldwide, and maintaining our leadership in the wireless communication module sector. Harnessing our capabilities in communication, AI, and V2X, we remain committed to delivering innovative products and solutions across diverse industries, solidifying our position as the preferred global partner for module and edge AI solutions.

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China’s first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from “Connect Everything” to “Intelligent Connectivity” across diverse industries.

Fibocom’s one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.