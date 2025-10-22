G-AsiaPacific Achieves Premier Tier Status within the AWS Partner Network

G-AsiaPacific celebrates the anniversary of the AWS KUL Region together with Amazon Web Services.

SUBANG JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2025 – G-AsiaPacific Sdn Bhd (G-AsiaPacific), a Malaysian-born cloud service provider and subsidiary of K-One Technology Berhad, has achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN) . AWS is the acronym for Amazon Web Services. This designation, the highest tier within the APN, recognises partners with proven technical mastery, a consistent record of customer success, and deep collaboration with AWS.

This milestone marks a defining moment in G-AsiaPacific’s journey. Since becoming one of Malaysia’s earliest AWS Partners in 2013, the company has pioneered cloud adoption across the region by helping startups scale rapidly, guiding enterprises through complex migrations, and enabling digital transformation across the public sector.

AWS Malaysia Country Manager Peter Murray announcing G-AsiaPacific’s Premier Tier achievement.

With more than a decade of partnership with AWS, G-AsiaPacific’s Premier Tier achievement reflects a legacy of industry firsts, including being the first Malaysian-born partner to earn the AWS Migration and Modernization Services Competency, and the first and only Premier Tier Partner in Malaysia with the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) specialization. These distinctions demonstrate the company’s capability to deliver full-lifecycle cloud transformation and sustained operational excellence.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of our people and the trust of our customers,” said Mark Goh, CEO & Co-founder of G-AsiaPacific, headquartered in Malaysia with regional offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore. “Reaching Premier Tier with AWS alongside being recognised as the first Malaysian-born Migration Competency Partner, and one of the first AWS Premier Tier partners with AWS Managed Service Partner (MSP) Specialisation in the ASEAN region is both an honour and a responsibility. It reinforces our commitment to push the boundaries of what cloud technology can deliver, and to help organisations across Asia Pacific reimagine what’s possible in the digital era.”

G-AsiaPacific’s excellence has been recognised with multiple awards, including AWS Partner of the Year Malaysia in 2019, 2021, and 2024. Building on this recognition, the company continues to expand its capabilities across application modernisation, security, analytics, and generative AI. This combination of technical depth and a customer-first approach has earned the trust of leading organisations in financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and education.

By attaining Premier Tier status, G-AsiaPacific joins an exclusive global community of AWS partners who work closely with AWS to deliver transformative outcomes. Customers working with G-AsiaPacific gain enhanced access to AWS resources, co-innovation opportunities, and the confidence of engaging a partner validated at the highest level of excellence.

With this designation, G-AsiaPacific strengthens its position as a leading cloud partner in Malaysia and across Asia Pacific, committed to helping businesses of all sizes innovate, grow, and thrive in the digital economy.

About G-AsiaPacific Sdn Bhd (G-AsiaPacific)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Malaysia, G-AsiaPacific, a wholly-owned subsidiary of K-One Technology Bhd, is a leading multi-cloud service provider specialising in AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and other platforms. As a born-in-the-cloud company, G-AsiaPacific has helped thousands of organisations embrace digital transformation through services spanning cloud migration, managed services, application modernisation, data analytics, security, and AI/ML. G-AsiaPacific has been consistently recognised by AWS for its leadership, innovation, and customer success, including being a three-time recipient of the AWS Partner of the Year Malaysia award.