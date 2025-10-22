Lee Kum Kee Launches “Unlock 1888 Good Fortune” Lucky Draw to Celebrate Culinary Heritage

Above: Mimi Wong, chef and Lee Kum Kee ambassador in Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2025 – Lee Kum Kee, the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments is inviting food lovers to experience fortune and prosperity via its “Unlock 1888 Good Fortune” Lucky Draw, which runs nationally from 13 October to 23 November 2025.

Lee Kum Kee and its broad array of sauces and condiments – which are thought to have been available in Australia for over half a century – has been the pantry staple for budding chefs who want to experience the authentic taste of Asian cuisine to their home kitchens.

The brand has become synonymous amongst Aussies as their go-to choice in supermarkets and is stocked by major retailers such as Coles and Woolworths, as well as specialist Asian grocers.

To give back to its Aussie consumers, Lee Kum Kee has launched its “Unlock 1888 Good Fortune” Lucky Draw, centred around the brand’s founding year, and centred around the number 8 – synonymous with wealth, fortune, prosperity and success in Chinese culture.

This exciting initiative celebrates the meaningful moments shared around the dining table and offers a prize pool of over AUD$20,000, with more than 150 chances to win. This includes the grand prize of AUD$1,888 that pays homage to the brand’s founding year.

Chef and Lee Kum Kee ambassador in Australia Mimi Wong is keen for Aussies to try their luck and win their share of the AUD$20,000 available while getting to sample the authentic tastes of Asian cuisine.

Consumers can enter the “Unlock 1888 Good Fortune” Lucky Draw by purchasing any Lee Kum Kee products and uploading their receipts to the campaign website, which can be accessed by scanning the QR codes on product tags and in-store promotional materials at major retailers.

Alternatively, consumers can follow the official Lee Kum Kee social media channels in Australia for more information. Besides the grand prize of AUD$1,888, there are 50 lucky prizes of AUD$188, and 100 consolation prizes of AUD$88 – each amount has been thoughtfully chosen to echo the brand’s legacy and wishes for prosperity.

Learn more via leekumkeepromotions.com.au

About “Unlock 1888 Good Fortune” Lucky Draw:

“Unlock 1888 Good Fortune” Lucky Draw Campaign Promotion period 13 October – 23 November, 2025 Prize Over 150 chances to win a share of AUD$20,000 in gift cards How to participate Upon purchase any Lee Kum Kee products and upload the receipt to the campaign website Campaign Website https://www.leekumkeepromotions.com.au

Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee’s range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee’s rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and “Constant Entrepreneurship” combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.