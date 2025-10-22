NetDragon Wins the “Best ESG Practice Case Award” at the 2025 Hong Kong International ESG Annual Awards

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or the “Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that it has won the “Best ESG Practice Case Award” at the 2025 Hong Kong International ESG Annual Awards. The award highlights NetDragon’s outstanding achievements and innovative practices in sustainable development and corporate social responsibility, reaffirming its leading role within the industry in promoting ESG excellence.

“The 2025 Hong Kong International ESG Annual Awards” is hosted by Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, co-organized by the China Certification & Inspection Group, HKU Institute for China Business, and the HSBC Financial Research Institute at Peking University, with the support from various departments of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The award aims to recognize enterprises that have demonstrated remarkable accomplishments in environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance. NetDragon stood out with its forward-looking ESG strategies, innovative initiatives, and resilient performances, earning the Company the title of “Best ESG Practice Case Award” as a testament to its well-thought-out strategy and value creation capability.

On education, NetDragon leverages cutting-edge technologies such as AI and VR to advance educational equity and digital transformation, with its educational products currently serving over 190 countries and regions worldwide. Over the years, the Company has actively expanded its “Gaming + Philanthropy” model, integrating ecological conservation and cultural heritage into its digital content ecosystem, demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility. On the governance front, NetDragon showcases exemplary practices in sustainable development through a transparent governance structure in compliance with relevant regulations, along with its strong focus on shareholder returns and consistent execution in corporate social responsibilities. In addition, NetDragon continues to make breakthroughs in AI-empowered education. By collaborating with partners to build an open education ecosystem that helps address global disparities in learning resources, the Company further strengthens its ESG leadership in the edtech sector.

Winning the “Best ESG Practice Case Award” is both a recognition of NetDragon’s past sustainability achievements and an inspiration for its continuing progress. Looking ahead, NetDragon will remain committed to its sustainable development philosophy, driving growth through technological innovation, deepening the integration of ESG into its business operations, and exploring more practical pathways to contribute to global sustainable development.

