Rhenus Group Selected by Correios as the Global Logistics Service Provider for COP 30

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2025 – The Rhenus Group has been nominated by Correios as the Global Logistics Service Provider for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30). In partnership with the state-owned company, designated as the Strategic Logistics Operator for the event, Rhenus will manage the international transport of the United Nations cargo to the climate conference, which will take place from November 10 – 21 this year in Belém, Brazil.

The partnership with Correios will leverage Rhenus’ international freight forwarding capabilities to ensure the secure and timely delivery of critical shipments for one of the world’s most significant climate events. With operations in over 70 countries, Rhenus is leveraging its global logistics expertise to support the successful execution of the COP 30 event.

The Rhenus Brazil team is playing a key role in coordinating international transportation, working closely with Correios. Rhenus is managing the international logistics process for the UN, starting with cargo collection in Bonn, Germany, followed by air transport to Brazil via São Paulo–Guarulhos (GRU) and Viracopos (VCP) airports. Upon arrival, the cargo will be processed under a temporary admission regime. Rhenus will also oversee the re-export of the cargo back to Frankfurt (FRA), ensuring its final delivery to Bonn.

“Partnering with Correios to support COP 30 underscores our commitment to responsible logistics and global collaboration – for the benefit of future generations,” said Tobias Bartz, CEO of the Rhenus Group. “Brazil is one of our key global hubs for supply chain operations and an essential center for our activities across the LATAM region, supported by our highly skilled local teams. With a strong international network and deep regional expertise, we are well positioned to strengthen supply chains throughout Brazil and Latin America. Our participation builds on our extensive experience, including serving as the official logistics sponsor for COP 29 last year. We look forward to contributing to the success of COP 30 and advancing the transition to more sustainable logistics worldwide.”

Rhenus has a proven track record in supporting major international events of various industries. Last year, the global logistics service provider demonstrated its capabilities as the Official Logistics Partner for COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan and supported the Belgian Olympic team at the Summer Games in Paris, managing infrastructure and equipment logistics across multiple venues. Rhenus also provided logistics support for a global customer during the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, and recently has been appointed the official freight forwarder for major trade shows at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading venues for international trade shows.

Delivering Low-Emission Solutions for Sustainable Growth

Rhenus is driving sustainable innovation across the logistics industry by integrating alternative drive systems, promoting intermodal transport, and offering smart technologies that reduce emissions across air, sea, and land. Solutions like RheGreen, an air freight service, avoid up to 40% of CO₂ emissions by selecting the most efficient aircraft. Rhenus is setting new benchmarks for low-emissions logistics. Its digital tools, such as Emissions Dashboard, offer customers clear visibility into the carbon performance of their shipments, while the Transport Mode Optimizer enables them to make environmentally responsible choices by selecting transport modes with lower emissions.

In line with its corporate commitment to achieving a Net-zero target by 2045 through low-carbon solutions, Rhenus has set a goal to reduce emissions and actively support its customers in making responsible logistics decisions. To this end, and as part of its contribution to the goals of COP, Rhenus is providing a detailed report of its emissions once the operation has been completed, facilitating the control of their carbon footprint, promoting transparency, and strengthening the planning of conscious logistics aligned with global sustainability standards.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 41,000 employees work at 1,330 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.