Silk Road Craftsmanship Connects the World, Civilizational Exchange Fosters Resonance: International Youth Fall for Jingdezhen’s Charm

JINGDEZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Recently, the “Silk Road Craftsmanship&Civilizational Exchange – International Youth Ceramic Culture Research Camp” was successfully held in Jingdezhen City, east of China’s Jiangxi Province. Forty young participants from 17 countries gathered in the Porcelain Capital, embarking on a cultural exchange and in-depth research journey centered around ceramics.

The event took place from October 18 to 21, coinciding with the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo. Over the four-day program, the participants visited iconic ceramic cultural landmarks such as the Jingdezhen Museum and Taoyangli Historical and Cultural Block. They also took part in special activities like the Ceramic Expo parade and gained hands-on experience in traditional ceramic techniques, including blue-and-white painting and wheel-throwing.

Jingdezhen is not only a living museum carrying a thousand years of kiln-fired craftsmanship but also an international reception hall open to the world. The participants moved between theoretical sessions and creative cultural markets, immersing themselves in the profound heritage of ceramic culture while experiencing the city’s open spirit and dynamic modern vitality.

The camp left a deep impression on the international youth. Tatiana, an international student from Russia, shared her excitement: “Everything starts from here. I mean, the ‘Porcelain Capital’ is in this town, and it starts more than 2,000 years ago. So it’s very interesting to be in such an ancient place.” She added, “Good spending time here. It’s beneficial for our development.”

Chen Meng, Dean of the School of Humanities at Jingdezhen University&Jingdezhen International Silk Road College, emphasized the global significance of the event: “Ceramic art is not only a treasure of China but also a cultural heritage of the world. We hope to seize this opportunity to contribute our part in telling the story of Jiangxi well and in narrating the tale of Jingdezhen’s ceramic culture as well.”

Through ceramics as a medium, the event connected diverse civilizations with “craftsmanship”, fostering cultural understanding and emotional resonance among international youth. It has established yet another significant platform for promoting civilizational exchange and deepening people-to-people connections, leaving a lasting impact on all participants and reinforcing Jingdezhen’s role as a bridge for global cultural dialogue.