The Society for the Relief of Disabled Children in Hong Kong Celebrates 70 Years Founded Transforming Lives

Striving for HK$5 million Donations to Help “Bring The Children Home” Campaign and Other Impactful Programmes for Children with Special Needs

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Society for the Relief of Disabled Children (SRDC), one of the longest-standing NGOs in Hong Kong dedicated to supporting children with disabilities, proudly celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 1955, SRDC develops into the forefront of providing life-changing care, research, advocacy, and resources to children with disabilities and their families.

To mark this momentous occasion, SRDC host a series of celebratory events and fund-raising initiatives throughout the year, including “SRDC – Pioneers for 70 Years – Impact Story Exhibition” at Pacific Place, Admiralty starting from today to October 26, 2025. Dr Cecilia Fan Yuen-man, the Under Secretary for Health, HKSAR has officiated at the opening ceremony, with Honorable guests including Mr. FAN Hung Ling, Henry, SBS, JP, Chairman, Hospital Authority, HKSAR, and other renowned doctors.

Upcoming impactful events include their annual Sandy Bay Hospital Charity Bazaar on 15th November 2025 and SRDC’s Famous Christmas Day Parade and Santa’s Christmas lunch on 25 December 2025 for the children at The Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital.

“Our 70th anniversary is a celebration of the extraordinary journey we have undertaken together with our community,” said TT CHEUNG, BBS, JP, Chairman of SRDC, “It is a testament to the collective efforts of our supporters and partners who have worked tirelessly to ensure every child with special needs receives the support they need to thrive.”

“We are also launching a new programme, ‘Bring The Children Home,’ for underprivileged families in Hong Kong. Several ventilator assisted children at The Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital are ready to go home and need additional support with homecare. Through this initiative, we will support these families with homecare and in building strong support networks, ensuring that when the children are ready to return home, they can safely enjoy a fulfilling family life and a heartwarming reunion.

This new programme and other SRDC impact initiatives will benefit from your generous donations. The aim is to reach HKD $5 million donations. We at SRDC look forward to welcoming more donors to join hands with us in giving these children a brighter and more promising future.” TT CHEUNG added.

Looking Ahead

As SRDC reflects on its legacy, it is also looking to the future with a renewed focus on innovation and inclusivity. The organisation plans to expand its programmes, leverage new technologies in rehabilitation, and advocate for research and policies that promote equal opportunities for children with disabilities in Hong Kong.

Join the Celebration

SRDC invites the community to join in celebrating this remarkable milestone. Another highlight of the anniversary celebrations will be the SRDC 70th Anniversary Sandy Bay Hospital Charity Bazaar on 15 Nov 2025. Donations from the Sandy Bay Hospital Fair raise funds to upgrade medical equipment for the Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital, ensuring that the organisation can continue its vital mission for years to come.

SRDC – Pioneers for 70 Years – Impact Story Exhibition Testimonials –

Here are a few testimonials from some of the children, some now grown up, whose impact stories are featured at the exhibition and also on our website (https://www.srdc.org.hk/en/success-stories/)

Dare to dream!

“I am a person with a disability, but I am also the master of my own life. As long as I have dreams in my heart and strive to improve, I can soar and let the flower of my dreams bloom.” Song Bei, Online Writer

“I don’t want to just rely on government funding anymore. I want to live and work on my own, and I hope society can offer more opportunities for people like me.” Chun To, recently moved out of hospital after 19 years to independent living and graduated from university.

A Legacy of Impact

Over the past seven decades, SRDC has worked tirelessly to advance medical care, rehabilitation, and inclusion for children with disabilities. Some of the NGO’s key milestones include:

1955 – SRDC established and operated Hong Kong’s first convalescent home for children with disabilities, which grew into The Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital. Sandy Bay , Pokfulam (DKCH official opening 1968). Partnering with medical professionals and global organisations to bring cutting-edge treatments against tuberculosis, poliomyelitis and spinal deformities in Hong Kong . SRDC managed and operated DKCH until 1991 when it passed the administration and operation to the HK Hospital Authority.

– SRDC established and operated first convalescent home for children with disabilities, which grew into The Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital. , Pokfulam (DKCH official opening 1968). Partnering with medical professionals and global organisations to bring cutting-edge treatments against tuberculosis, poliomyelitis and spinal deformities in . SRDC managed and operated DKCH until 1991 when it passed the administration and operation to the HK Hospital Authority. 1992 – SRDC continues to support DKCH and expands its impact reach including medical intervention projects (beyond public system coverage), research, training and professional development, advocacy and community engagement.

– SRDC continues to support DKCH and expands its impact reach including medical intervention projects (beyond public system coverage), research, training and professional development, advocacy and community engagement. 1995 – SRDC brought Kids on the Block puppet troupe to Hong Kong (with project partner HKSR) and started inclusive message puppet shows for primary school children in Hong Kong . SRDC’s KOB programme uses puppetry as a medium to deliver topics including ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy in schools and promotes inclusiveness and support through these vivid stories.Since 1995 SRDC’s KOB has served more than 550,000 children in Hong Kong .

– SRDC brought Kids on the Block puppet troupe to (with project partner HKSR) and started inclusive message puppet shows for primary school children in . SRDC’s KOB programme uses puppetry as a medium to deliver topics including ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy in schools and promotes inclusiveness and support through these vivid stories.Since 1995 SRDC’s KOB has served more than 550,000 children in . 2009 – SRDC started its China Patient Programme to provide specialist medical treatment for underprivileged children in China whose families cannot afford the treatment. The children receive professional medical care in Hong Kong and then return home significantly improved.

– SRDC started its China Patient Programme to provide specialist medical treatment for underprivileged children in whose families cannot afford the treatment. The children receive professional medical care in and then return home significantly improved. 2014 – SRDC funds numerous research projects and clinicals trials. A good example of this is SRDC seed funding for research by Professor Lau Yu Lung , HKUMed, on newborn screening for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) which boosts early detection and treatment. With SRDC seed funding to pilot initial research, the outcome led to the Hong Kong government now ensuring all newborns are tested for SCID.

– SRDC funds numerous research projects and clinicals trials. A good example of this is SRDC seed funding for research by Professor , HKUMed, on newborn screening for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) which boosts early detection and treatment. With SRDC seed funding to pilot initial research, the outcome led to the government now ensuring all newborns are tested for SCID. 2024 – SRDC initiated a new collaboration with HKU Shenzhen Hospital to support children with special needs.

– SRDC initiated a new collaboration with HKU Shenzhen Hospital to support children with special needs. 2025 – SRDC new 5-year impact programmes to be announced soon!

For additional impact stories please visit: https://www.srdc.org.hk/en/success-stories/

