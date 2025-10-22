Trend Micro Named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility

Trend Vision One™ ranked among top vendors in the NAV solutions market



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2025 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) announced today that it has been named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility (NAV) solutions by Forrester. The analyst firm’s independent market evaluation scores the flagship Trend Vision One™ platform highest among all 12 evaluated solutions in the “current offering” category.

To learn more about The Forrester Wave™: Network Analysis and Visibility Solutions, Q4 2025, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/forrester-wave-nav

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer at Trend: “As organizations accelerate cloud adoption, IoT integration, and AI-driven innovation, the need for deep, network-based visibility has never been greater. Through our platform, Trend empowers customers to reduce risk exposure, detect and respond faster, and enforce Zero Trust across their entire organization before threats escalate.”

Trend Vision One™ combines Network Detection and Response (NDR) with Cyber Risk Exposure Management (CREM) to deliver:

XDR for Complete Visibility: Correlates telemetry across endpoints, networks, identities, email, cloud, and data for faster detection, deeper investigations, and accelerated response.

Proactive Cyber Risk Exposure Management: CREM continuously discovers assets, assesses risk in real time, and automates mitigation to proactively mitigate cyber risk.

The Forrester report cites capabilities of Trend Vision One™ including:

“Outstanding threat detection capabilities across east-west and north-south traffic via a best-of-breed approach”

“Intuitive workflow and threat-hunting capabilities [which] perform custom investigations and visualizations”

“Extensive customizability in its detection logic due to its rich telemetry”

“Highly robust” compliance monitoring, “supporting a wide range of frameworks and allowing the creation of custom frameworks”

Support for “granular administration for RBAC”

Forrester’s report also notes that “Trend Micro is best suited to enterprises with budget or resource constraints as well as current customers that want a unified, “single pane of glass” experience.”

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

