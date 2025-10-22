Ubisoft Singapore Elevates Game Audio with Neumann Studio Monitors

Studio Blue sets new benchmarks for game audio production

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ubisoft Singapore, a leading AAA game development studio in Southeast Asia, has recently outfitted its newly upgraded Studio Blue with Neumann studio monitors which belongs to Sennheiser Group to support advanced audio production workflows. As the first Dolby Atmos-enabled game development sound studio in Southeast Asia, Studio Blue is fitted with eleven Neumann KH 80 DSPs and a KH 810 subwoofer, delivering precision and clarity for immersive sound design.

When Ubisoft Singapore decided to reimagine its audio facilities, the ambition was clear – to create a future-proof space where sound could drive deeper storytelling and elevate immersive experiences for players worldwide. That vision came to life in Studio Blue, now featuring a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos setup tailored for immersive game audio production.

Established in 2008, Ubisoft Singapore has been at the forefront of AAA game development in the region. From early co-development work on titles like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Assassin’s Creed, the studio has grown into a lead developer, spearheading projects such as Skull and Bones, released in 2024. Today, the Singapore team is known for its expertise in naval gameplay and water technology as well as its commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling through game development, now powered by their investment in next-generation audio facilities.

Building a future-proof setup

Within its 33,000 sq. ft, office space, Ubisoft Singapore houses three sound studios, each dedicated and tailored to a specific aspect of game audio production. Studio Red functions as a recording studio while Studio Black serves as its live room. Studio Blue, previously known as Studio A, underwent a complete transformation, moving from a traditional 5.1 setup to a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 configuration designed specifically for mixing and asset creation.

The discussions about upgrading of Studio A started way back in 2019, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. When Ubisoft Singapore relocated to a new office space within the same building in 2022, the team saw it as an opportunity to reimagine their studio setup. They wanted to build a studio that could meet current needs and still remain relevant for the next decade and beyond.

“As audio technology and the gaming industry continue to evolve, we are always looking for ways to enhance our soundscapes so that players can have the best immersive auditory experience. The jump from 5.1 to Dolby Atmos felt like the natural next step, thanks to its 3D object-based workflow, which enables our games to be experienced as intended by the widest possible audience,” said Nicolas Ow, Associate Lead Audio Designer at Ubisoft Singapore. With support and consultation from their vendor Broadcast Communications International as well as Dolby Singapore, they created Studio Blue, the first Dolby Atmos Gaming Sound Studio in Southeast Asia.

Consistency is key

Choosing the right monitors was critical in bringing Studio Blue to life. After evaluating several options and visiting other Dolby Atmos studios, the team chose Neumann KH 80 DSP monitors as they provided the best balance between size and frequency response. The smaller form factor also made it possible to achieve a full, accurate sound without overwhelming the studio’s layout, keeping the space open and comfortable for long creative sessions.

“We chose Neumann for its sonic characteristics and consistent sound across the entire range of KH monitors. Bigger does not necessarily mean better because balance is more important to us, especially when dealing with 3D Object based mixing in a multi-speaker, surround sound, Dolby Atmos environment,” added Erik-Jon Evangelista, Audio Director at Ubisoft Singapore.

Consistency was also a decisive factor. The setup allows the team’s mixes to translate more reliably across a wide range of consumer systems. “To us, it is much more important to sound the same across more systems than to only sound amazing on one,” Erik added.

Immersion through audio

For Ubisoft Singapore, audio has always been at the heart of immersion. Just as visuals draw players into a world, sound anchors them emotionally and spatially within it. A misplaced sound can instantly break immersion, while accurate, well-crafted audio deepens the emotional connection and gameplay experience.

The Dolby Atmos setup in Studio Blue allows the team to place sounds more precisely in three-dimensional space, making it easier for players to interpret cues—such as an enemy approaching from behind or above—that stereo or traditional surround cannot replicate.

“Games, much like films, are about escapism. People dive into them to step away from reality for a while, and the heart of that experience lies in immersion,” explained Nicolas. “If something sounds off or does not feel natural, it breaks that immersion immediately.”

For Ubisoft Singapore, success in audio often means going unnoticed. “Audio is what makes a horror game scary, what makes an empty street feel alive, and what reinforces every action on screen,” Erik explained. “At its best, audio reinforces atmosphere, tension, or emotion without drawing attention to itself.”

Growth and the road ahead

Over the past 17 years, Ubisoft Singapore has expanded from fewer than 100 employees to nearly 500 today. The audio team has grown from just four members to 12, while its sound facilities have expanded from a single studio to three.

“Being part of this growth and putting Singapore on the global gaming map is a source of pride,” Erik reflected. “We are committed to keeping the studio at the forefront of game development in Southeast Asia, continuously pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling.”

