Gamehaus Holdings Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (“Gamehaus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 23, 2025. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.gamehaus.com/ as well as the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Gamehaus Holdings Inc., 5th Floor, Building 2, No. 500 Shengxia Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven global mobile game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and players worldwide. With a portfolio spanning mid-core and casual games, Gamehaus delivers full-stack publishing support across market insights, user growth, live-ops, data analytics and monetization optimization. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the company specializes in combining global publishing reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the ‘Risk Factors’ section in the Company’s most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Email: IR@Gamehaus.com

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Email: Gamehaus@TheBlueshirtGroup.co