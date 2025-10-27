Baidu to Host Baidu World, the Annual Flagship Technology Conference, on Nov 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, announced that it will host its annual flagship technology conference, Baidu World 2025, on November 13, 2025 at Phase Il of the China National Convention Center (CNCC II) in Beijing.

Under the theme “AI in Action”, Baidu World 2025 will bring together global audiences to witness groundbreaking innovations, experience the transformative power of AI-native applications, and trace the trajectory of technological evolution.

Speakers of the main session include:

Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Robin Li

Chief Technology Officer Dr. Haifeng Wang

Executive vice president, president of AI Cloud Group Dr. Dou Shen

The livestream of the event will be available starting at 9:30 AM Beijing Time on November 13 via https://live.baidu.com/m/media/pclive/pchome/live.html?room_id=10749576270&source=h5pre, as well as on Baidu’s official YouTube and X account.

For more information on the event, please visit https://baiduworld2025.baidu.com/.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu’s mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on Nasdaq under “BIDU” and the HKEX under “9888.” One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.