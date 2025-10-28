Houaphanh Kicks Off Radio & TV Station Project With Support From Vietnam

On 27 October, Houaphanh Province launched the construction of its new provincial radio and television station, strengthening local media infrastructure.

The ceremony took place at the former site of the Provincial Culture and Tourism Division, witnessed by Lao and Vietnamese officials.

Valued at over VND 146 billion (approximately LAK 120 billion), the project is jointly funded by the governments of Laos and Vietnam, with more than VND 138 billion (around LAK 113 billion) contributed by Vietnam and VND 7.8 billion (about LAK 6.4 billion) by Laos.

According to Houaphanh authorities, the new broadcasting complex will feature modern, interconnected digital systems, including digital transmission and broadcasting equipment, standard ground-based transmission infrastructure, production studios, a 75-meter antenna, and comprehensive safety systems covering electrical networks, fire prevention, and lightning protection.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Once operational, the station will enhance local media production capabilities, enabling high-quality broadcasting that delivers timely information and educational content to the public with improved clarity and speed.