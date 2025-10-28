Lens Technology: 2025 Q1–Q3 Performance Highlights – Innovation-Led Resilient Growth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – Lens Technology, a global leader in full-value-chain precision manufacturing for intelligent terminals, reported strong results for the first nine months of 2025. Revenue reached RMB 53.663 billion, a 16.08% year-on-year increase and a new record high for the period. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 19.91% to RMB 2.843 billion. The asset-liability ratio improved to 35.47%, underscoring ongoing financial discipline. Growth was fueled by the sustained recovery in consumer electronics and strategic expansion into AI hardware and intelligent robotics. Despite a high comparison base from the prior year and delayed new-product launches, accelerated fourth-quarter momentum from rush orders positions the company to exceed full-year targets with confidence.

Consumer Electronics: Sustained Leadership in a Recovering Market

The global smartphone market sustained its recovery in 2025. IDC reports Q3 shipments of 322.7 million units (+2.6% YoY), fueled by premium-segment innovation and the strong value proposition of AI-enabled smartphones. As a Tier-1 supplier of exterior and structural components to flagship clients, Lens Technology captured above-expectation demand following a key client’s late-Q3 product release. This translated into expanded market share, additional orders, and premium pricing supported by proprietary technologies such as ultra-hard coatings and 3D glass cover plates.

In foldable devices, Lens Technology maintains first-mover advantage through R&D in UTG (ultra-thin glass) and VTG (vacuum-coated glass), backed by proven rapid mass-production of structural modules. TrendForce forecasts 19.8 million global foldable shipments in 2025 (~1.6% penetration), positioning this segment as a key growth driver.

AI Hardware: Pioneering Edge-Side Solutions

Long-standing partnerships with premier global AI platforms have solidified Lens Technology’s role as a foundational co-developer, supplying critical modules and precision manufacturing for next-generation edge AI devices.

Smart Glasses: WellsennXR projects 12.26 million units of VR/AR/AI eyewear shipped globally in 2025. Strategic alliances with North American leaders and domestic innovators (e.g., Rokid) secure supply of precision structures, optics, acoustics, and assemblies for best-selling models. Ongoing expansion into flexible PCB SMT, wireless charging, case assembly, and full-unit integration is expected to deliver substantial revenue uplift.

Optical Leadership: Within two years, Lens targets primary supplier status for key clients and global leadership in optical waveguides, mastering nanoimprint, etching, and silicon-carbide processes. The newly formed Lens Optoelectronics Technology (Changsha) Co., Ltd. integrates in-house waveguide lenses, functional modules, and ultralight materials to power next-generation AI eyewear.

Intelligent Robotics: Vertical Integration Enabling Scalable Capacity

Lens Technology has established a fully integrated robotics platform spanning advanced materials (liquid metal), six-axis force sensors, core modules (head, joint, dexterous hand), software, scenario deployment, and full-machine assembly.

Infrastructure: The Lens Intelligent Robotics Headquarters opens November 18, scaling integrated production of materials, structures, modules, and complete systems. The simultaneously launched Hunan Embodied Intelligence Innovation Center will leverage millions of real-world datasets to accelerate iteration in partnership with global robotics leaders across industrial, commercial, and consumer applications.

Client Progress: Volume shipments of head/joint modules and dexterous hands to North American humanoid programs are underway, with body-structure co-development fully aligned for production qualification and bidding. Domestic partners (AgiBot, Lingbao) receive joint modules, dexterous hands, torso shells, and full-assembly services. Full-year shipments are forecast to exceed 3,000 humanoid units and 10,000 quadruped units, placing Lens among industry frontrunners. Embodied intelligence revenue is poised for exponential growth, reinforcing the company’s position as a cornerstone hardware platform.

AI Servers: Capitalizing on Surging Compute Demand

Through close collaboration with North American AI infrastructure leaders, Lens Technology has advanced from chassis components (rails, trays) to high-margin liquid-cooling modules and SSD assembly.

Milestones: Chassis components are in volume production; SSD assembly nears final validation, with scaled output planned for 2026. Parallel engagement with leading domestic and international server OEMs broadens the growth pipeline.

Market Tailwinds: TrendForce estimates USD 298 billion in global AI server output value for 2025 (Over 70% of the total server market). Rising power density intensifies demand for advanced thermal solutions—especially liquid cooling—aligning directly with Lens’ vertical integration capabilities and enabling market share expansion.

Strategic Outlook

Leveraging its comprehensive one-stop, full-industry-chain ecosystem, Lens Technology has achieved breakthroughs across consumer electronics, edge AI, embodied robotics, and AI infrastructure. The company remains committed to innovation-led expansion, harnessing the AI megatrend to sustain profitable growth and maximize shareholder value.

