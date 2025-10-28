Malaysia and WEF Drive ASEAN’s Next Leap in AI Governance and Industrial Innovation

Powering the Intelligent Age Summit announced the ASEAN AI Safety Network and Sustainable AI White Paper, aligning regional collaboration with sustainability and trust



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – The Ministry of Digital, through the Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MYCentre4IR), in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), today hosted the Powering the Intelligent Age: Driving Innovation with Southeast Asia and Beyond Summit at Sasana Kijang. The event aimed to deepen collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and clean industrial transformation. The event also marked a key milestone in Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, positioning the country as a convener of regional dialogue on technology governance and innovation, with a strong focus on digital transformation, and the region’s broader energy transition agenda.

The summit drew over 400 delegates from 14 countries and was attended by senior policymakers, corporate figures, researchers and startup founders. The wide representation from ASEAN’s digital and energy sectors, together with development partners and industry experts reflected strong collaboration across public, private and international sectors in advancing responsible and sustainable technology adoption across ASEAN.

A major highlight of the summit was the announcement on the ASEAN AI Safety Network (ASEAN AI Safe), a Priority Economic Deliverable for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship. Envisioned to be anchored in Kuala Lumpur, the Network connects policymakers, researchers and industry players to advance safe and inclusive AI adoption. The initiative forms part of Malaysia’s wider effort to position ASEAN as a globally trusted hub for responsible innovation and digital transformation.

YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital said, “Malaysia wants to become an AI Nation by 2030, supported by trusted governance, inclusive talent development and investments that drive real economic impact. As ASEAN Chair, we are focused on building collaborative frameworks that ensure technology is deployed safely, transparently and for the benefit of all communities. The ASEAN AI Safe marks an important step forward, but it is only one part of our broader mission to create an ecosystem where innovation and accountability move together.”

Reflecting these priorities, the summit’s agenda was designed to move from policy to implementation, focusing on practical collaboration and measurable outcomes. Discussions centred on establishing a common baseline for AI governance across ASEAN, aligning sustainability with technology adoption and accelerating industrial transformation through innovation partnerships. Another key milestone was the announcement of the Sustainable AI White Paper, developed in partnership between MYCentre4IR and ERM, in consultation with Microsoft , to guide responsible and energy-efficient AI deployment across the region.

A Leader’s Dialogue between YB Gobind Singh Deo and Cathy Li, Head of the Centre for AI Excellence and Executive Committee Member at the World Economic Forum, examined ASEAN’s framework for responsible AI development and discussed strategies to enhance the region’s access to AI capabilities in support of economic growth. The session focused on how regional collaboration can promote responsible AI, and build public trust in technology.

“The potential for successful transformation of Southeast Asia’s economy through AI is still largely untapped, and the region has a unique chance to shape the global AI standards of tomorrow”, said Cathy Li. “But this requires alignment across the region, to create a shared governance framework that fosters trust, transparency and sustainability into the fabric of innovation, and joint strategies for building sustainable and inclusive resilient AI ecosystems”.

The World Economic Forum is committed to supporting the region in realising a successful AI journey, by convening and partnering with Governments and all actors of the AI value chain.

The summit also featured a special address by Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Economic Community H.E. Satvinder Singh, who highlighted that regional collaboration is central to ensuring technology becomes a driver of shared prosperity and inclusion. He emphasised ASEAN’s role in developing policies that strengthen cross-border collaboration, support digital economy growth and build institutional readiness for the Intelligent Age.

At the industry level, the Transitioning Industrial Clusters (TIC) dialogue showcased how data platforms, advanced automation and clean-energy integration can help ASEAN industries strengthen competitiveness while reducing emissions. The summit’s focus on regional transition highlighted how ASEAN is aligning industrial policy, technology, and innovation to build a cleaner and more resilient future. Dialogue on cross-border green-electron trade under the ASEAN Power Grid, industrial decarbonisation and nuclear energy readiness reflected the region’s determination to strengthen energy security while advancing sustainability goals.

The summit highlighted the growing convergence between artificial intelligence and industrial sustainability as the drivers of ASEAN’s future competitiveness. It demonstrated how cross-border collaboration between governments, industry leaders, academia, and innovators is essential to harness technology responsibly while advancing shared regional goals. The Ministry of Digital is committed to ensuring that Malaysia’s national digital ambitions remain aligned with ASEAN’s themes of sustainability and inclusivity. The collaboration with industry and Microsoft as one of the trusted partners in establishing Malaysia as a sustainable digital hub and a secure location for digital assets across the region reflects the Ministry’s vision of a future where innovation, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility move in tandem – positioning ASEAN as a global hub for safe, trusted, and sustainable digital transformation.

Hashtag: #MyDIGITAL #WEF #MYCentre4IR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About MyDIGITAL Corporation

MyDIGITAL Corporation is a monitoring agency and operates as a Strategic Change Management Office under the Ministry of Digital, overseeing the implementation of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MDEB) and the National 4IR Policy. It serves as the secretariat to the National Digital Economy and 4IR Council, chaired by the Prime Minister, and hosts the Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MYCentre4IR) in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. MyDIGITAL Corporation is a dynamic platform aimed at accelerating the digital transformation and adoption of 4IR technologies and fostering innovation.

Website : MyDIGITAL Corporation | Follow us at Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | X

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the International Organisation for Public-Private Cooperation. It engages leaders from government, business, academia, and civil society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum is committed to improving the state of the world by fostering dialogue, driving systems change, and advancing solutions on critical global issues including energy transition, climate action, technology governance, and inclusive economic development.

About Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MYCentre4IR)

Hosted by MyDIGITAL Corporation, the Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MYCentre4IR) is part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) global network of Centre 4IR. It is the 1st centre in Southeast Asia and 19th in WEF’s global network of Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is a dynamic and forward-thinking platform designed to ignite innovation, facilitate policy development, and drive collaboration on a global scale. The partnership with the Forum provides access and connection to a vast pool of knowledge, best practices, and global insights from a network of like-minded organisations and countries, enabling learning and collaboration on cutting-edge projects.

Website : MYCentre4IR | Follow us at Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn