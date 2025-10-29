SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) is now underway at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World), running from October 28 to 30.



2025 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) Opens in Shenzhen

This year’s Expo brings together more than 200 leading marine technology companies and institutions to showcase the latest innovations in intelligent marine equipment, marine electronics, ocean energy, and modern maritime services. The event also features a series of high-level forums, creating a world-class platform for exhibitions, dialogue, product launches, and collaboration.

As China’s flagship national marine economy exhibition, the Expo is dedicated to building a professional, global, and integrated platform for high-end products, technologies, and business cooperation. It plays a key role in promoting the development of the ocean economy and facilitating international exchange and collaboration across the marine sector. Widely regarded as China’s top maritime event, the Expo has become a key indicator of innovation and progress in the country’s ocean economy.