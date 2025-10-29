ASUS Launches XA NB3I-E12 AI Server Built with NVIDIA HGX B300

Advanced eight-GPU platform designed for demanding enterprise and cloud AI workloads, including model training and reasoning, shipping now

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS today announced the shipment of the XA NB3I-E12 AI server, built on the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform. Delivering next-generation AI performance and reliability, XA NB3I-E12 gives enterprises and cloud-service providers (CSPs) early access to cutting-edge computing capabilities for the AI era.



ASUS HGX B300 Server

ASUS XA NB3I-E12: The ideal choice for enterprise and CSP AI workloads

Accelerated by eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and dual Intel® Xeon® 6 Scalable processors, ASUS XA NB3I-E12 is engineered for intensive AI workloads. With eight NVIDIA ConnectX-8 InfiniBand SuperNICs , five PCIe® expansion slots, 32 DIMMs, 10 NVMe drives, and dual 10Gb LAN, it transforms data into intelligence for real-world automation. The system is ideal for enterprises and CSPs running large language models (LLMs), research institutions and universities performing scientific computing, and the financial and automotive sectors focused on AI model training and inference.

Powering enterprise digital transformation with AI-optimized infrastructure

As AI technology advances, enterprises require scalable and secure infrastructure to accelerate their digital transformation. Featuring the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform, ASUS XA NB3I-E12 enables organizations to rapidly build high-performance AI environments that turn computing power into scalable intelligence — driving smarter and more efficient business operations.

The system can support large language model (LLM) training, scientific computing, AI inference and AGI across diverse industries. With its customizable open architecture and exceptional computing performance, enterprises can develop generative AI, predictive analytics, and other advanced applications — accelerating innovation and decision-making.

By leveraging XA NB3I-E12’s robust performance, enterprises gain a powerful foundation to lead in the AI era and advance their digital transformation journey with confidence.

ASUS Professional Services: Delivering superior service and efficiency

To accelerate advanced AI deployment in data centers, ASUS offers comprehensive Professional Services — a consultant-driven approach designed to tailor solutions to each organization’s needs, optimizing both system performance and user experience.

Our dedicated A-team, comprised of top-tier R&D, project management, and sales professionals, ensures efficient testing and operational support. We prioritize rapid issue resolution, with immediate escalation to senior management when necessary, guaranteeing timely solutions. This steadfast commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction establishes ASUS as a trusted partner in the AI infrastructure landscape.

